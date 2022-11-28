Zooming with DRIVEN: The Toyota Prius has just got good, but is it too late?

It seems Toyota has finally made the Prius sexy. But it might be too late for New Zealand.

Toyota NZ indicated to Kiwi media at the launch of the Corolla Cross Hybrid last month that the Prius name would be retired here for 2023, after a long period of low sales and the comprehensive mainstreaming of its hybrid technology into the majority of Toyota passenger cars and SUVs on sale. It reaffirmed to DRIVEN that it has no plan to bring the new Prius here.

