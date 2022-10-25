Home / News / Zooming with DRIVEN: Toyota Corolla Cross launch and lands in New Zealand

25/10/2022
Search Driven for Toyota Corolla for sale
The new Toyota Corolla Cross launched in Auckland recently and Dean was there for the full first drive.

Running a 2.0-litre in either FWD or AWD, Dean covers off the range and models and offers a quick insight into what could be one of the most popular models not just in the Toyota range, but also hybrids in general in New Zealand. 

Check out the full episode of Zooming with DRIVEN, EP106.

READ MORE: Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid: Corolla crosses the road

 

