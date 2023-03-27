Zooming with DRIVEN: We drive the big, bad Chevrolet Silverado ZR2

This week on Zooming with DRIVEN, Damien tells Sam and David about his first go in the MY23 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 that he recently drove at the local launch in sunny Queensland.

Most specifically, the new ZR2 model that is replacing the Trail Boss in the Silverado 1500 line up for New Zealand and Australia.

The ZR2 is even more off-road focused than the Trail Boss and comes close to the Ford Raptors (F-150 and Ranger) in terms of suspension mods, but without an increase in power like the Fords. But don't panic, because it is still powered by a massive 313kW/624Nm 6.2-litre petrol V8. So it ain't exactly slow...

