Zooming with DRIVEN: We drive the new Ford Ranger

08/11/2022
Things have changed rapidly in the world of the Ford Ranger. When Ford New Zealand introduced the 2.0-litre biturbo-diesel engine (aka BiT)/10-speed automatic powertrain in 2018, it was a star attraction for the Ranger Raptor, later trickling down to other models as an option.

David takes the new Ford Ranger XLT 4x4 for a spin and finds it's still a bit special.

READ MORE: Ford Ranger XLT 4x4 review: still a BiT special

