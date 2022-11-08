Zooming with DRIVEN: We drive the new Ford Ranger
Search Driven for Ford Ranger for sale
Things have changed rapidly in the world of the Ford Ranger. When Ford New Zealand introduced the 2.0-litre biturbo-diesel engine (aka BiT)/10-speed automatic powertrain in 2018, it was a star attraction for the Ranger Raptor, later trickling down to other models as an option.
David takes the new Ford Ranger XLT 4x4 for a spin and finds it's still a bit special.
Watch the full episode of Zooming with DRIVEN EP108
08/11/2022