Zooming with DRIVEN: We get a close up look at the Polestar 3

At the big reveal of the Polestar 3 in Copenhagen, Denmark this month (DRIVEN was there, along with 899 other invited international guests) David got close and personal with the 'SUV for the electric age.'

At the launch, Polestar's chief executive, Thomas Ingenlath, expressed a wish that we could get past a focus on the specifics of EV technology: "For once, tonight... I would love to speak as if we were beyond that already. As if electrification is normal."

Watch the full episode of Zooming with DRIVEN EP107.

