Zooming with DRIVEN: We hit the Hyundai N Festival!

On the latest episode of Zooming with DRIVEN, editor Dean Evans tells us about his experiences at the Hyundai N Festival in Australia. You can watch the full episode by clicking here.

This year's festival took place at The Bend Motorsport Park in Adelaide, a stunning facility located in Tailem Bend which is home to the world’s second longest permanent circuit - second only to the Nurburgring Nordschleife.

The event is open to all owners of Hyundai N vehicles and consists of a weekend of activities and, most importantly, a track day.

This year also saw the appearance of the RN22e, a development car that previews future N high-performance variants of Hyundai's BEVs that is also being used to test components that will be used in the Ioniq 6 eTouring Car World Cup series in 2023.

Using an Ioniq 6 bodyshell, the RN22e is equipped with an all-wheel drive powertrain that features upgraded motors that have outputs of 160 and 270kW front and rear and electronic torque vectoring on the rear differential using a twin-clutch system, branded e-TVTC

There will be a full article from Dean very shortly about his time at the N Festival, and his experiences driving the RN22e, but in the meantime you can get a small teaser by watching the video above.

And don't forget to check out more DRIVEN videos on our YouTube channel and subscribe to the Zooming with DRIVEN podcast!