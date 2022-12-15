Zooming with DRIVEN: We make up a game for movie and TV car nerds!

This week on Zooming with DRIVEN we made up a new game, not specifically to confuse Sam, but that was a happy coincidence! "Guess What" is for fans of movies and TV cars. And by "fans" we mean obsessive nerds. Just like us.

The idea is that contestants have to guess the identity of the car (and the movie or TV series it is from) based on a description of that car that was actually used in the movie or TV series. Sounds easy? Well, take a look at Sam's face in the video above, which should tell you just how easy it is for someone who isn't obsessively nerdy over TV and movie cars...

To give you an idea, this car was described as "Powerful like a gorilla, yet soft and yielding like a nerf ball" - any idea what it is?

That's right: it's 'The Homer', the car designed by Homer Simpson that ruined his half-brother Herb's car company in The Simpsons.

So that's how it works and if you want to see the full episode of Zooming with DRIVEN that this game features in, then click right here.

But if you want to play along just watch the video above or, if you can't do that, the descriptions are below, with the answers in the gallery at the very bottom!