Zooming with DRIVEN: We make up a game for movie and TV car nerds!

This week on Zooming with DRIVEN we made up a new game, not specifically to confuse Sam, but that was a happy coincidence! "Guess What" is for fans of movies and TV cars. And by "fans" we mean obsessive nerds. Just like us.
The idea is that contestants have to guess the identity of the car (and the movie or TV series it is from) based on a description of that car that was actually used in the movie or TV series. Sounds easy? Well, take a look at Sam's face in the video above, which should tell you just how easy it is for someone who isn't obsessively nerdy over TV and movie cars...
To give you an idea, this car was described as "Powerful like a gorilla, yet soft and yielding like a nerf ball" - any idea what it is?
That's right: it's 'The Homer', the car designed by Homer Simpson that ruined his half-brother Herb's car company in The Simpsons.
So that's how it works and if you want to see the full episode of Zooming with DRIVEN that this game features in, then click right here.
But if you want to play along just watch the video above or, if you can't do that, the descriptions are below, with the answers in the gallery at the very bottom!
- “The way I see it, if you’re gonna build a time machine into a car, why not do it with some style!”
- “It's got a cop motor, a 440 cubic inch plant, it's got cop tires, cop suspension, cop shocks. It's a model made before catalytic converters so it'll run good on regular gas.”
- “She’s the last of the V8s, she sucks nitro. A phase four head, twin overhead cams, 600 horsepower through the wheels!”
- “It is a one-of-a-kind car, Mr. Long. It is the fastest, safest, strongest car in the world. It is also completely fuel efficient and is operated entirely by microprocessors which make it virtually impossible for it to be involved in any mishap or collision, unless, of course, specifically so ordered by its pilot.”
- “Everybody can relax, I found the car. It needs some suspension work. And shocks. And brakes, brake pads, linings, steering box, transmission, rear end. Maybe new rings, also mufflers, a little wiring...”
- “I'm a knight, like a kind in shining armor. With my polished body gleaming, I'm a fighter and a charmer. If trouble comes your way, just ask for me. My friends all know me as...”
- “The very latest in interception countermeasures. Titanium armor, a multi-tasking heads-up display AND six beverage cup holders. All in all, rather stocked.”
- Bonus: “You think you hate it now, but wait ‘til you drive it”