Zooming with DRIVEN: woman fights texting while driving fine using bizarre argument in court!

On this week's episode of Zooming with DRIVEN, Dean, Sam and special guest, country music star Miranda Easten talk about an Australian woman who has a very unusual defence against a fine for texting while driving - she claims she was actually holding a child's toy phone!

You can read the original article here, but the woman received a fine for AU$362 (NZ$395) in the mail, along with notification she had lost five demerit points for texting while driving, after she was photographed by a speed camera in a suburb of inner west Sydney.

But here's the thing: She says she was actually holding her young daughter's "VTech Bluey Ring Ring" phone, a child's toy that retails for $22-25 and is merchandise from the popular Australian kids’ show, Bluey...