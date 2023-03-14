Home / News / Zooming with DRIVEN: woman fights texting while driving fine using bizarre argument in court!

14/03/2023

On this week's episode of Zooming with DRIVEN, Dean, Sam and special guest, country music star Miranda Easten talk about an Australian woman who has a very unusual defence against a fine for texting while driving - she claims she was actually holding a child's toy phone!

You can read the original article here, but the woman received a fine for AU$362 (NZ$395) in the mail, along with notification she had lost five demerit points for texting while driving, after she was photographed by a speed camera in a suburb of inner west Sydney.

But here's the thing: She says she was actually holding her young daughter's "VTech Bluey Ring Ring" phone, a child's toy that retails for $22-25 and is merchandise from the popular Australian kids’ show, Bluey...

