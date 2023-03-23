Zooming with DRIVEN: You can now buy a classic Land Rover Defender again, thanks to Bowler

If you remember, there was much wailing and gnashing of teeth following Land Rover's decision back in 2016 to replace the Defender with a new, actually modern vehicle.

Many people were very upset at the idea of a Defender that was actually pleasant to drive, didn't wander aggressively around on the road or require a visit to a chiropractor after drive in it. Hell, one bloke even went so far as to design and build his own (note: this only works if you are a billionaire and own a massive global petrochemical company). But the world moved on and we got over it. And even got the rather excellent Ineos Grenadier out of it too.

Anyway, now Land Rover is selling the classic Defender again.

Yes, really - but there is a catch. You see, the Defender in question is actually by Bowler Motors, which recently revealed a celebratory 100th Edition Bowler Defender 90 Road Car Conversion.

While originally starting life as small company that modified Land Rover Series vehicles for off-road racing, Bowler Motors would eventually launch the thoroughly mad V8-powered Bowler Wildcat in 1998, bringing it international attention. Following founder Drew Bowler's death in 2016, Jaguar Land Rover acquired Bowler Motors in 2019 and absorbed it into its SVO (Special Vehicle Operations) division.

Built on the same lighter weight 90 hard top derivative as Bowler's original racing cars from the Defender Challenge Rally Series which spanned three years from 2014 to 2016, the 100th Edition 90 gets the body protection and signature white rally wheels developed by the company for off-road racing, as well as Bowler’s new signature headlight surrounds, Corris Grey body protection pack, roll over protection, relocated spare wheel, bespoke graphics and a specially commissioned badging.

So while it is technically a Land Rover product, that catch is that there's only one of them.

The 100th Edition 90 is based on an old Defender that has undergone a comprehensive refresh by the Bowler Works Team, which includes many new parts such as body panels, transfer box, dash and door cards, paintwork, various mechanical components replaced or upgraded, steering box, carpets, rubber matting and chassis protection.

The additional bits from the racing 90 include Bowler Fast Road Suspension, a Bowler Stage 2 Engine Upgrade (including intercooler), a Bowler Performance Exhaust with Mudflap Kit, lightweight 18-inch alloy wheels with 285/60/18” BF Goodrich All Terrain tyres, a "Bowler Big Brake Kit" and roll over protection.

On the inside the 90 gets a fully soundproofed interior, Recaro SVX 60th Anniversary seats, leather dash tops, a MOMO Alcantara steering wheel, a Bowler gear-shifter kit, Alcantara roof lining and an Alpine double din head unit (remember those?) with a built-in reversing camera.

How much would you expect to pay for this one-off vehicle?

Actually, probably not as much as you would expect as it is priced at £78,000 (+ VAT), which converts to NZ$154,000. Which is actually pretty reasonable for a one-of-a-kind hand-built car direct from the original manufacturer. Particularly considering the last vehicle Bowler built was the NZ$387,000 Defender 110-based CSP 575 (pictured above) in 2020...