CFMoto 800MT review: Bargain hunter

Looking for a deal on this vehicle? Chat to us now

Chinese brand CFMoto is cementing its place in New Zealand as the market leader in bang-for-buck motorcycles. With the release of its first true adventure touring model - the 800MT - the brand has a foot in the hottest segment in motorcycling.

Powered by a 799cc parallel twin producing 70kW and featuring a host of amenities, going by the numbers the 800MT should be priced far higher than the $15,490 CFMoto is charging.

How CFMoto’s NZ distributor Mojo Motorcycles has priced the bike so low is a mystery, as there isn’t anywhere on the bike that points to it being a budget motorcycle.

The engine comes courtesy of CFMoto’s corporate partner KTM; the parallel twin is the same powerhouse found in the 790 Adventure series, which has since been updated to a larger capacity. With such a high-performance engine, I found myself comparing the 800MT to its European cousins rather than other bikes from Asia that it realistically competes with at this price point.

So with bikes like the BMW F850GS, Husqvarna Norden and the KTM 890 Adventure in mind, how does the 800MT stand out on the road?

Lifting it off its factory-equipped centre stand and wheeling it out of the garage, you can definitely feel the bike’s 225kg weight, which sits quite high thanks to the standard fuel tank position. However, once you’re nestled into the 825mm-high seat this largely vanishes when you twist open the throttle.

The cockpit itself contains everything an adventure touring bike should. From the large TFT dashboard, you’re given all the relevant info in a clear manner. However, I did find the small “indicator on” lights a bit difficult to see as they are positioned in the lower corners of the dash unit.

Thankfully that’s a pretty small gripe on an otherwise easy-to-use system, which is aided by a minimum of switches on the handlebars. Seriously, some manufacturers seem to think you need a button and menu for every function, so the minimalist approach of the CFMoto helped me get to know the bike’s function much easier.

Included in those electronic functions are a heated seat and grips, cruise control, two ride modes, tyre pressure monitoring and Bluetooth connectivity.

Possibly one area where CFMOTO has saved some money is in its electronic aids. Unlike its Euro counterparts, the 800MT does not feature traction control or switchable ABS. That means some good wrist control is called for as the LC8C engine from KTM loves to put the power down. Thankfully if you get a little too exuberant on the throttle the Spanish J.Jaun brakes are more than up to the task, offer excellent feel and span adjustment on the lever.

With a mission to pre-run the 2022 GS Rallye, I took the opportunity to saddle up and took on the full route around the Waikato and Bay of Plenty. With a range of conditions over the 300km+ route, it was the perfect chance to put the touring credentials of the CFMoto to the test.

Departing with all the heated features turned on high, the twists and turns were lapped up by the 800MT and I found that the easily adjusted windshield offered good protection from wind blast.

To call the 800MT sprightly would possibly understate the way at which this bike takes off. While rain mode notably dulls down delivery, sport mode lets you play with the full 70kW of power and it’s not long before you’re winding off the throttle and tapping on cruise control to keep your licence.

While an adventure touring bike in its design, compete with crash bars, skid plate, luggage racks and even fog lights, the 800MT we grabbed on test wasn’t equipped with tyres to put the bike’s off pavement chops to the test. However, even on the road biased Maxxis rubber the bike ships with, the chassis does seem well equipped to travel on rougher roads.

Suspension is adjustable with a fully adjustable 43mm KYB fork at the front and a similarly adjustable rear shock. One less than ideal part of the design and another clue to the CFMoto’s affordable price is that the rear shock doesn’t have a remote preload adjuster, meaning a C-spanner is required to add preload if carrying a pillion or heavy luggage.

You could of course get your local dealer to do it for you if needed, and surprisingly, CFMoto has established a pretty decent network that spans the length and breadth of the country.

While perhaps not as well equipped to tackle the more adventurous rides as its European counterparts, there’s no doubt the CFMoto is the class leader in terms of value for money. How far you go with it is up to you.

BREAK IT DOWN

CFMOTO 800MT

Price: $15,490

Engine: 799cc LC8c parallel-twin

Power: 70kW at 9000rpm, 77Nm at 7500rpm