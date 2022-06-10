Citroen C3 Aircross review: a stylish, fun, and compact city SUV

Looking for a deal on this vehicle? Chat to us now

The new Citroen C3 Aircross is a stylish, fun, and compact city SUV.

It almost reminds me of Doctor Who’s Tardis. But, it’s the opposite really. It feels bigger on the outside than it does on the inside.

From the outside, it’s a trendy-looking small SUV, with a big personality. Then, inside the cabin lies a very cosy design, a simple yet sufficient infotainment system, and a surprisingly large boot.

The exterior can be as colourful or as classic as you like. The choice of a two-tone colour pallet is certainly all the rage with current trends, with the ability to have the roof, front bumper trims, wing mirror shells, and rear quarter window trims a different colour to the rest of the car.

Aesthetically, the car is stylish, trendy, and bold. The mix of tactile materials throughout the cabin is an interesting touch and one that gives it a cosy feel. The seats are very plush and comfortable, and the continuation of the grey cloth fabric on the dash accentuates that warm cosy feeling.

View Citroen C3 listings on Driven

I wouldn’t offer rides to anyone you’re not too fond of. That ‘cosy feeling’ doesn’t just relate to aesthetics, but space too. It is a compact SUV, which did make getting my one-year-old's car seat in and out of the back a bit of a mission. Once it was in, there wasn’t much legroom left for the front passenger. But keep in mind, the vehicle clearly wasn’t designed for parents of young children.

The boot, on the other hand, was surprisingly large, with the ability to make it even larger with its two-position modular floor. That means plenty of room for shopping!

Technology-wise, it’s almost a matter of old meets new. There are a few things that are analogue, which you don’t see in many new cars, like the manual handbrake. Also, the shifter is fitted with a shifter boot, which reminds me of what you'd typically find in a manual.

But it’s also kitted out with new, easy-to-use technology, like the 180-degree reversing camera, park assist, auto-dimming rear view mirror, voice recognition, blind-spot monitoring, and other key safety features. While the car doesn’t have adaptive cruise control, it does have a heads-up display with speed limit recognition and a speed limiter, along with your normal run-of-the-mill programmable cruise control.

The nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system is also easy to use. Connecting your smartphone is a very simple process, and it also has all the normal features of a new car like Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto connectivity. It’s basic but sufficient.

The engine is a 1.2L, that produces 81kW and 205Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed auto transmission. It can go from 0-100km/h in 10.6 seconds and has a top speed of 183km/h. So, you won’t be beating anyone off the mark at the lights, but it’s ok if you just want to cruise around the city. Fuel efficiency is also quite good, clocking in at 7.3L/100km.

This vehicle is carbon neutral, meaning it doesn’t qualify for a discount under the Clean Car Programme, but you won’t be hit with a fee either. But with a price tag of $38,990, this certainly is a good option for a stylish, fun, and compact city SUV.