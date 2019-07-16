An '80s icon: former F1 champion's Lamborghini Countach could be yours

Mario Andretti is one of the true greats of American motorsport. A Formula 1 world title in 1978, a class win at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and victories at the Daytona 500 and Indianapolis 500 underline a career that many could only dream of.

And, with such a career it's only natural that his cars off the track would be suitably exotic. In particular, Andretti has a known penchant for the raging bull.

The 79-year-old owns a bunch of Lamborghinis, but it's this 1984 Countach that's of particular interest. Yes ... it's currently for sale.

The sharp, angular, red door stop is a 5000 S variant. This means that under that rear hatch is a 5.0-litre V12 engine making 277kW (well, it made that when new at least) and linked to a 5-speed stick.

The red exterior is paired with a vintage tan interior, revealed through the Countach's pair of now iconic scissor doors. Just 321 5000 Ss were ever built.

What makes Andretti's Countach particularly unique are the minor details. The smart looking pin-striping is underlined by Andretti's logo, which also features on the black wing mirrors.

Given its history, condition, and the fact that there's just 17,715km on the odometer, it's no surprise that a reasonable sum of money is being asked for on the Countach. Sellers Motor Car Gallery have a price of US$499,000 (NZ$743,000) attached to the Italian supercar.

"When Mario wasn't travelling the world collecting championships, he was known for terrorising his small Pennsylvania town in one of his Lamborghinis. Mario reportedly has owned a 1989 Anniversary Countach, a 1991 Diablo, a Murcielago, an Aventador, and our 1984 Countach 5000S," says the auction house.

"Cosmetically the car looks sharp. It sports the original red paint highlighted with a pinstripe incorporating Mario Andretti's logo. The exterior rear view mirrors are also embellished with an Andretti logo. The interior is original, complete, and in top condition.

"This car was recently the subject of a major mechanical refurbishment. The engine was pulled and treated to a complete overhaul to new car specs. Any work needed was addressed."