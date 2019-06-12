Aston Martin reveal beautiful, reborn DB4 GT Zagato Continuation

This is the most expensive 'new' Aston Martin you can buy today. However, it's based on a 60-year-old model and can't only be purchased as part of a pair for a colossal £7.2 million (NZ$13.9 million).

The vehicle in question is the DB4 GT Zagato Continuation - the first half of a double act of collectors’ cars that is individually valued at around £3.1 million.

Just 19 will be made - all of which have to be bought along with Aston's latest fire-breathing supercar - and not one will be road legal. It's far from what you'd call a 'Buy One Get One Free' deal.

The classic DB4 GT Zagato recreation boasts a 29kW 4.7-litre version of the straight-six cylinder petrol engine used in the original which is linked to a four-speed manual transmission.

A full racing-approved roll cage is standard, as are the gorgeous Borrani silver-painted spoked wheels. Aston Martin said: "Originally built to race against the might of Ferrari in the 1960’s, the DB4 GT Zagato was a thoroughbred machine. Evolved for the rigours of motor racing and blessed with a rare and incontestable beauty, just 19 were made.

"Drawing on the unrivalled knowledge and expertise of the team at Aston Martin Works the 2019 DB4 GT Zagato Continuations are meticulously crafted, staying true to those original Zagato-bodied DB4 GTs produced by Aston Martin and Zagato in the 1960s."

But there's a fairly substantial catch.

The DB4 GT Zagato Continuation forms one half of the 'Aston Martin DBZ Centenary Collection' that was confirmed last September. And you can't have one without also purchasing the other. The second model is the 320kp/h-plus DBS GT Zagato, which is based on Aston's latest DBS Superleggera and will be launched early next year in a similarly limited run of just 19.

But, somewhat incredibly, collectors will have to buy both for an astonishing seven-figure sum of £6 million before tax - a whopping £7.2 million in the UK when you add VAT.

The classic continuation model revealed this week is the marginally pricier of the two.

Each will be built over a period of 4,500 hours at Aston Martin’s Heritage Division headquarters in Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire and is part of the centenary celebration of Italian styling house Zagato.

The reborn classic will be shown for the first time in the metal at the 24 Hours of Le Mans this week.

An Aston Martin spokesman said: "The car on show in France this weekend represents the pinnacle of Aston Martin’s Continuation projects to date, and proudly continues the brand’s 50-plus year association with world-renowned Italian coachbuilder and design house, Zagato."

Its exterior red paint has been matched to that of the original while the interior is clad in Obsidian black leather.

The company said each car is being constructed to the highest possible quality using a blend of old world craftsmanship and the ‘sympathetic application’ of modern engineering and performance enhancements.

Hand-finished body panels of the new cars are each worked from flat sheets of 1.2mm thick aluminium and represent hundreds of hours of world-class craftsmanship using techniques that were commonplace almost 60 years ago.

The new continuation car follows the success of the 25 Aston Martin DB4 GT Continuation models that sold to enthusiast collectors in 2017. It also precedes the Aston Martin Goldfinger DB5 Continuation cars – complete with gadgets – due next year.

Aston Martin Lagonda president and group chief executive Andy Palmer said: "The development and successful creation of this latest continuation car is an achievement that should not be underestimated.

"Indeed, it could well be argued that we are making history with these new cars."

- Daily Mail