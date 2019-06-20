Honda pays tribute to its American history by restoring ... a Chevrolet?

There are plenty of gags to play here regarding about the odd situation of a Japanese car-maker restoring a big V8 American beast. However, it actually starts to make sense pretty quickly.

Honda made its debut in America 60 years ago, at a time when the bulk of their products were other bikes or small cars. There was no big truck, and so the decision at the time to by a small fleet of 1961 Chevrolet Apache 10 pick-ups wouldn't have seemed weird at all.

The trucks were used to deliver motorbikes to its dealers across its Southern California network.

The truck you see before you isn't one of the company's trucks from back in the day tarted up with some new paint and chrome.

It's actually a full recreation; its accuracy based off the few existing photos from the period as well as what retired Honda staff members remembered about the trucks.

Armed with that information, Honda chased up and found a 1961 Chevrolet Apache 10 similar to the original work hack fleet. They gave it a full restoration, including a mild mechanical refresh. Its 4.6-litre V8, making 120kW and paired up with a three-speed manual gearbox.

And, topping it all off is a recreation of the pick-up's colour scheme from the period — hand-painted red striping and graphics over the top of a white base.

It's a colour scheme reflective of Japan's national colours, as well as a combo that's proudly appeared on every Honda Civic Type R since.

What completes the truck's aesthetic is what sits in the bed; a Honda 50 and Honda CB160, both from 1965.

Keeping in the spirit of the build, the pick-up is now set to get its hands dirty and do some work. Although, instead of hauling bikes across Southern California the Apache will be used by Honda as a display and promotional piece at various American events.

It's currently one of the first things you'll lay your eyes on in the lobby of Honda's American headquarters in Torrance, California. From there, it's scheduled to attend SEMA and a host of other motoring events.