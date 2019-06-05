Is an old Suzuki Jimny a better deal than a new one?

One of the most talked about new vehicles of 2019 is the Suzuki Jimny — a compact SUV with off-roading, retro styling, and simple engineering at heart. And, with a sub-$30k price-tag attached, it's cheap too.

There are a few barriers to buying a new Jimny of course. It sports a mere 3-star ANCAP safety rating, and they're sold out in New Zealand until at least November. But, it's worth also noting that the outgoing model is a bit of a bargain.

The third-generation Jimny launched in 1998, and was sold new with incremental updates all the way up to last year. Yes, at the ripe age of 19 years old, the third-gen Jimny was still in showrooms around the world. Fun fact; even at that age with a new model looming, more than 400 of them were sold new here last year.

And, there are a few reasons to consider buying a third-gen over the new fourth-gen. For one, they're built on the same platform — although the new one has a few new cross members and a new X member. They come fitted with similar transmissions (a 4-speed auto or 5-speed manual). And, they're just about equal when it comes to off-road capabilities.

Third-gen Jimny values look to be quite stable. Shop around, and you might snipe one for under $10,000. But if you want a tidy or low-kilometres example, you can pay up to $15,000.

Or, if you're after something with a bit more presence, you can opt for one of the many modified models already out there. Among them is the pictured silver 1998 Jimny, up for sale at Genuine Vehicle Imports in Penrose for $13,350. The familiar boxy Jimny frame comes here with newly fitted high-riding suspension, mud tyres, and steel wheels.

Those additions are supported by a low 46,000km count indicated on the odometer.

