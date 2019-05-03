Is this the most clean and pristine Honda NSX on the planet?

On the week of the 25th anniversary of Ayrton Senna's untimely death, a bright red throwback to his illustrious legacy popped up for sale on American auction site Bring a Trailer.

The Brazilian Formula 1 champion's role as a hands-on member of the Honda NSX's development is just one reason that the Japanese sports-car-come-supercar is held in such high esteem today. And, as prices on all fast Japanese classics from the '80s and '90s steadily climb, the NSX is undoubtedly a player in the equation.

And, few remaining examples can claim to be better than this one.

This is a 1991 NSX, depicted in Formula Red witha black roof and black leather. It's a left-hand drive American example, which technically means that it's an Acura — not a Honda. Under the bonnet (well, under the parcel shelf) is the silky smooth naturally aspirated 3.0-litre VTEC V6

Its age and low VIN count (000355) makes it one of the first NSXs, but that alone isn't enough to make this NSX truly unique. For that, one needs to look at the number on the odometer.

"This 1991 Acura NSX is finished in Formula Red over black leather and was purchased new by its current owner from Val Strough Acura in Pleasanton, California on September 6, 1990," says the Bring a Trailer listing.

"The car has remained in the San Francisco Bay Area since and now shows just over 1,700 miles. This early example was produced in July 1990 and has a VIN ending in 000355, [and] is now offered on dealer consignment with the factory owner’s manual and cover, coffee table book, a clean Carfax report, and a clean California title."

For some context, 1,700 miles is equal to 2,735km. And that means that, across this NSX's 27 years, it's travelled an average of 100km per year. There are tectonic plates that have travelled greater distances over the same period than this NSX.

Bidding on the bright red NSX currently sits at US$105,000 — or NZ$158,500. There's a day to go and two passionate bidders are going hammer and tongs trying to one-up each other. So, expect to see that number grow even more as the auction finish-line closes.

But, those who miss out on it shouldn't feel too bad. During these auction boom periods, it's not uncommon for owners of similar cars to come out of the woodwork and try to cash in. This NSX for example is the second in just over a month to grab our attention, while there are also others for sale on the Bring a Trailer website.