Junk to treasure: Immaculate Nissan 300ZX could fetch over $100,000

Even though it has a decent motorsport pedigree and comes from a brand that's produced more contemporary classics than most, the Nissan 300ZX remains a car that's more associated with mullets and narcotics than the world of collector cars.

Although, that ship could soon be turning around. Sharp local examples of twin-turbo 300ZXs are starting to fetch figures in the $20,000 ballpark, and totally immaculate examples like this silver one are starting to come up for auction overseas with RM Sotheby's.

It's a 1990 left-hand drive Z32, fitted with the range-topping twin-turbo VG30 V6 making around 220kW of power, and paired with a 5-speed manual. It's a somber original spec; black leather over grey plastic and cloth, with range-topping nuggets of tech like a Bose sound system and climate control.

Most curiously, one of the elements that earmarks this as an example from 1990 is the fact that there's barely any Nissan signage on the car. No logos on the steering wheel, alloys, or tailgate. Nissan insignias are limited to the brake callipers. Interesting.

But this isn't merely a clean, well looked after Z car. It also only has 2566 miles (4129km) indicated on the odometer.

“This 1990 300ZX comes from the first year of production, and its chassis number indicates it was one of the first 100 serialized Z32-generation 300ZX cars off the line,” says auction house RM Sotheby's. “Finished in striking silver over a black leather interior, the car is equipped with removable glass roof panels. Just 2,566 miles are shown on its odometer, a testament to its exceptional preservation.”

So, what is a factory fresh, barely driven 300SZ worth?

According to RM Sotheby's, when the gavel drops on March 6 (that's March 7 for us Kiwis) it's expected to sell for between US$50,000–$70,000. That's $47,967–$67,154 in local currency, which is a remarkable sum given that these cars (admittedly in much less desirable condition) were worth less than most McDonalds combos barely a few years ago.

Admittedly, even if it sells for an amount towards the extremes of that window, it won't represent a world record sale. Back in 2017 a more curiously specified black-on-cream example sold for a dizzying US$90,100 (NZ$124,000).

The immaculate Japanese classic's sale is part of RM Sotheby's Amelia Island auction, which takes place at the Ritz-Carlton on Amelia Island in Florida, USA on March 6–7.

