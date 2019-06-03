McLaren to Ferrari: inside the 10 most expensive cars hitting London Concours

The capital will be swarmed over by over 120 motoring icons next week, as supercars and classics worth in excess of a combined £70 million descend on London for a very special event.

London Concours takes place from 5 to 6 June 2019, at the Honourable Artillery Company headquarters - a unique lawned estate in the heart of the City - and will showcase some extremely rare vehicles you're unlikely to see gathered together anywhere else in the world.

Here's a rundown of 10 of the best of the extremely valuable motors you can see at this year's event.

McLaren F1

Estimated value: £8million (NZ$15.5m)

The F1 was the fastest car in the world for 13 years, from 1992 to 2005, setting a record of 240.1mph.

It implemented a number of firsts for a road car, including a chassis made completely of strong, lightweight carbon fibre reinforced polymer.

The F1 seats three people, with the driver sitting centrally, and also features an engine bay lined with gold. Just 106 were made.

Ferrari F40 LM

Estimated value: £3million (NZ$5.8m)

This one-of-19 Ferrari F40 LM is a lighter, more powerful version of one of the most iconic Ferraris ever.

Power was boosted to around 750PS, a racing gearbox was added, the interior was almost entirely stripped out and a new aerodynamic bodykit was added for increased downforce.

It’s arguably the ultimate Ferrari F40.

Jaguar C-Type

Estimated value: £2.5million (NZ$4.8)

One of only 53 examples built, the Jaguar C-Type put Jaguar on the global motorsport map, with wins at Le Mans 24 Hours in both 1951 and 1953.

During its latter win, the switch to more effective disc brakes started a revolution across the industry, first in motorsport and then in the world of road cars.

Lamborghini Miura SV

Estimated value: £1.5million (NZ$2.9m)

Described by some as the world’s first supercar, the Lamborghini Miura debuted in 1966 with the aim of relegating Ferrari to the sidelines.

This SV model is the last, and most famous version, featuring a 4.0-litre V12 with extra power.

With a top speed of over 170mph it’s even impressive by modern standards.

This is just one of seven different Miuras on display at the London Concours to celebrate 50 years of its appearance in the iconic film, The Italian Job.

Bugatti Veyron

Estimated value: £1.2million (NZ$2.3m)

One time holder of the world’s fastest car title, the Bugatti Veyron was a seminal moment in automotive history.

It’s 8.0-litre quad-turbocharged W16 engine generated 1001PS, with Super Sport versions boasting 1,200PS.

In 2005 it set an average top speed record of 253.81mph, before the later ‘World Record Edition’ model hit a blistering 268mph.

Mercedes 300SL ‘Gullwing’

Estimated value: £1million (NZ$1.9m)

Arguably one of the most beautiful cars ever created, the Mercedes 300SL kickstarted a model line – the SL – that continues in the Mercedes range to this day.

At the time, it wasn’t just a stunning and innovative piece of design (including those iconic gullwing doors) – it was actually the fastest car in the world.

BMW 328

Estimated value: £750,000 (NZ$1.5m)

One of the earliest BMW sports cars, the BMW 328 is arguably the car that kickstarted BMW's excellence in roadsters, which persists to this day.

Only 464 were built, starting in 1936, but it quickly established a reputation for excellence both on the track and on the road, including victories at the Nurbugring Nordschleife during its first year of production.

Aston Martin DB5

Estimated value: £500,000 (NZ$960,000)

Immortalised by James Bond himself, the Aston Martin DB5 is often referred to as the world’s most famous car, following its starring role in Goldfinger.

It’s so famous that Aston Martin recently announced they’ll be building 25 new recreation models, complete with gadgets!

But the real enthusiasts will opt for one of the 898 DB5 Coupes originally built, like the one being displayed next week.

Porsche 2.7 RS

Estimated value: £500,000 (NZ$960,000)

The Porsche 911 2.7 RS, with its ducktail spoiler, bigger engine and lightweight modifications is widely regarded as the purest of all Porsches.

Production numbers were exceptionally small, making this particular variant a rarity outside of classic car collections and museums.

Today, one would set you back more than £500,000.

Jaguar XJR-15

Estimated value: £300,000 (NZ$580,000)

Featuring a lightweight carbon fibre tub, a 6.0-litre naturally-aspirated V12 and suspension directly transferred from the Le Mans-winning Jaguar XJR-9, the XJR-15 is one of the most focussed cars ever sold for road use.

With only 53 built it's one of the rarest, too.

- Daily Mail