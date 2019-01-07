Mint 25-year-old Toyota Supra sells for an astonishing $180,000

Toyota Supras, particularly fourth-generation models, are big money these days. But, few could have predicted what this example from 1994 would sell for when it first landed on the auction pages of enthusiast-based auction house Bring a Trailer in the US.

Along with being a very well looked after example of the breed — clean bodywork and cabin, and just 7,111 miles (11,444 kilometres) on the odometer — this Supra is also configured in a rather favourable way.

Red paint, original parts, two-tone interior, six-speed Getrag manual transmission, and the quintessential twin-turbo 3.0-litre 2JZ-GTE engine (238kW and 427Nm when new) made this a tasty prospect for anyone trying to locate themselves a four-wheeled investment with Japanese flavouring.

But, even considering the super-clean Supra's many positives, the subsequent price when the auction closed last week was something to behold.

The 25-year-old sports coupe sold for USD$121,000; or $179,380 in New Zealand currency. To put it into perspective, that's nearly enough to buy a pair of Ford Ranger Raptors, or — if you're inclined in a particular way — six Kia Rio GTs.

The price isn't quite a sales record for a Supra, but it was close.

The only other Supra to sell for more was one of the original movie machines from the original Fast & Furious film. In all of its bright orange, modified, slightly camp glory, it sold for USD$185,000 almost four years ago.

Still, that makes this red Supra the most expensive unmodified machine in auction history.

It's hard to say whether the Supra price rise is something that's here to stay, or simply a trend that will eventually burst. I say this because, as we all know, there's a new Supra just around the corner.

After a production hiatus of 17 years, the fifth-generation Supra is set to be revealed later this month in Detroit (although, thanks to numerous leaks, we have a pretty good idea what it's going to look like).

For all of the news and hype surrounding the Supra, it seems that plenty of people aren't holding it to the same pedastalled position of the fourth-generation model. It's a position that's not particularly warranted, given that hardly anyone has actually driven this new sports car, but nonetheless one wonders whether the new Supra can possibly take the collectable shine off its high-price ancestor.

Supra prices in New Zealand are generally quite sporadic. This is perhaps owing to the variety in car condition. There seem to be plenty of well looked after and original Supras in the country, but many of them have travelled great distances (remember, these were considered relatively humdrum workhorses not too long ago).

Older, non-turbo, automatic models with higher kilometre counts can be had for less than $15,000 if you shop around. Twin-turbo manuals on the other hand (with 100,000km or less on the clock) seem to be fetching between $40,000 and $50,000.

That's a lot of money. But, given the prices these things are netting globally, perhaps a reasonable way to part with your money ...