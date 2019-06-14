Money, Lots of Money: James Bond's Aston Martin DB5 is up for auction

A 1965 Aston Martin DB5 outfitted with special gadgets for James Bond is to go up for sale, an auction house announced on Wednesday.

The stunning model, now over 50-years-old, is equipped with several of Bond's innovative tools, such as tire slashers, machine guns and a bulletproof shield.

The vehicle, painted gray, is expected to fetch between US$4–6m (NZ$6–9m), according to RM Sotheby's.

Although the car was never seen in Bond films, it matches the one that '007' - the code number by which Bond was often known - drove in the movies Goldfinger, and Thunderball.

The vehicle was commissioned by filmmaker Eon Productions and used at promotional events for Thunderball in the United States, the auction house said.

It includes 13 modifications created for Bond, including a Browning .30 caliber machine gun in each fender, tire slashers mounted on its wheel hubs and a bulletproof rear screen that can be raised and lowered.

RM Sotheby's said the Bond modifications had been "properly refurbished to function as originally built," and has had three private owners over 50 years.

Barney Ruprecht, Car Specialist, RM Sotheby's said: "No other car in history has played a more important leading role on film and in pop culture than the Aston Martin DB5.

"The DB5 is the iconic cornerstone of a marketing relationship that still exists to this day—with the model's collectible status rooted largely in its 007 fame—and we look forward to exciting car and film enthusiasts alike in the lead up to the auction."

"This is an unbelievably rare chance to play secret agent in a car that offers incredible performance and style in its own right and we're honoured to offer the Bond DB5 alongside our partners at Aston Martin."

The auction will take place on Aug. 15 in Monterey, California.

- Daily Mail