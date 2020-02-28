Over 1,200 exquisite European classics set for Sunday Auckland car show

A record number of 1,200 classic British and European cars and motorcycles are registered for this year’s annual Brit & Euro Classic Car Show, to be held at East Auckland’s Lloyd Elsmore Park on Sunday 1 March.

A record public attendance is expected, with entry to the day-long event (10.00am to 3.00pm) free of charge.

There will be exotic and prestigious cars such as Ferrari, Rolls Royce, Porsche, Lamborghini and Aston Martin, and cars that most of us were familiar with from our family background such as Ford, Fiat, Triumph, MG, Citroen, Vauxhall and Rover.

Some cars that have disappeared from common use will be displayed, including Armstrong Siddeley, Jowett, Singer, Hillman and Morris. While Bristol, Bentley, Alvis, Mercedes Benz and Alfa Romeo are expensive and have great visual appeal, it was often the ordinary Standard Vanguard, Austin Mini, Humber 80, Ford Cortina and Morris Minor that moved families around Auckland.

The annual car show — now one of New Zealand’s biggest — started in 2016 with 440 cars and motorcycles and the growth and public interest in the time since. Along with a live music broadcast by EAST FM, there will also be numerous food and coffee vendors as well as a treasure hunt for attending children.

Among the key displays will be the 100th anniversary celebrations for Alvis and Bentley; both of which sporting a special display. Edwards & Hardy's recently restored Austin ute.

Everyone is welcome to the Auckland Brit & Euro Classic Car Show. The Lloyd Elsmore Park is a very attractive setting with tree lined grass vistas and nearby Howick Historical Village that will have a live day and discounted half price entry.

