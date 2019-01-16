Remember the $180,000 Toyota Supra? It's for sale again for $730,000

I apologise for adding to the online saturation of Toyota Supra content. Truly, I am. But when a news development makes you fall off your chair, you cannot simply ignore it.

I'm talking of course about the pristine 'world record Supra'. We wrote about it last week, when it sold at auction in the US for NZ$180,000.

That figure was impressive, beating out every other previously auctioned Toyota Supra in price bar one of the original bright orange examples from The Fast & The Furious. But one question remained unanswered; who had bought it?

At a peak price like that, things tend to only change hands if the buyer is truly enamoured (perhaps having finally found their absolute dream machine), or if they're trying to pre-empt rises in the market for a quick — or long term — cash-in.

Well, in the case of the aforementioned Supra, the buyer has revealed themselves to be a dealership — Chicago Northside Toyota. And they have it re-listed the prized manual, twin-turbo Supra for half a million US dollars, or NZ$730,000.

The dealership's full advert can be seen here, complete with some exceptionally sketchy sales logic.

According to them, the Supra's ludicrous price is a reflection of their "market value pricing", which "uses real-time internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to produce all buyers with the 'best market value' vehicles possible."

Perhaps not seeing the irony of their copy-and-paste description, they add; "Remember we use 'MARKET VALUE PRICING' to make it easier to not only buy a vehicle but to buy it at a GREAT price."

And before anyone can claim that they're just pricing it at a lazy half mil with the intention of selling for somewhere in the middle, note that their advert also claims that the price is haggle free. Hilarious.

The dealership's listing doesn't show any pictures of their Supra, but it does name a VIN number and a mileage count — both of which match the $180k Supra.

Pricing for the new Toyota GR has yet to be confirmed, but expect it to be in the ballpark of just under $100k when it lands in New Zealand in 2019's third quarter. At that value, you'd be able to buy seven of them with change instead of this thing.