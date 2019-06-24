Revealed: 'New' classic Ford Mustang with 1200Nm electric heart transplant

The annual Goodwood Festival of Speed is generally thought of as a fabulous place for old-school and new-school motorsport weapons to congregate. But, more and more, it's also becoming a place for motoring manufacturers big and small to showcase any upcoming products.

And, one of the companies set to appear at this year's event is a group called Charge Automotive.

The UK-based firm have whipped the covers off its latest creation; a fully electric 'retrofitted' Ford Mustang. All up, they're set to build 499 of them, with prices starting at £300,000 (or $580,000).

The cars are built off officially licensed body-shells from Ford — each dressed up with the visual 'Eleanor' kit made famous in the remake of Gone in 60 Seconds. Although in this instance, all references to blue ovals and ponies are replaced with Charge's logo.

The EV Mustang comes with two electric motors linked to a 64kWh battery pack supplied by powertrain specialists Arrival. Combined, they make a claimed 350kW of power and 1200Nm of torque.

Charge Automotive claims that the electric 'Stang will go from zero to 96km/h in a flat four seconds, with an eventual top speed of 239km/h. Range on full charge is said to be 321km/h, with DC fast-charging capabilities included.

The company haven't revealed what the silent Mustang's cabin looks like in full, apart from the portions briefly teased in the above video. But, it looks to be based on a modernised version of the traditional '60s Mustang dashboard layout — complete with a digital interface.

Charge aren't the first company to reveal this kind of old-meets-new project, of course.

Fellow UK companies Jaguar and Mini (you might have heard of them) have their own retro-electric versions of the E-Type and Cooper. Much closer to home, Mercury Energy have their EV-swapped bright yellow 1957 Ford Fairlane.