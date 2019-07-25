This 1969 Ford Falcon XW GT hides a strange secret

The year is 1970, you've just witnessed Allan Moffat win Bathurst in his Ford Works Falcon XW GTHO, so you decide that you're going to buy an XW, the coolest Aussie car that money can buy first thing Monday morning.

Fast forward to present day and you might not be able to buy the same cars that you see race at Bathurst from your local dealer anymore, but the XW GT is still one of the coolest Aussie cars that you can get.

Made famous by being the first Falcon to be offered by Ford Australia in a GT guise, and then being pushed to legendary status by Australian Touring Cars great Allan Moffat, the XW GT is easily one of the Aussie greats.

While it might not be as sought-after as the XY that followed it, the two cars share extremely similar lines, and to the untrained eye, it can be quite hard to differentiate between the two generations.

The example that we have here is listed for sale on our site, but isn't what it seems. A few years ago this car had a full restoration that saw the full body brought back to factory spec, and a fresh coat of paint slapped on.

This restoration "included a trip down the GT themed route, and this example has a GT styled paintwork with the bold XW stripes with the cool Super Roos, along with the trademark blackouts, spoilers, and a lovely set of highly polished 12 slots, with decent wide rubber."

While there are only 130K genuine miles on the clock, the engine has been "warmed over" and is a 351 Cleveland V8 paired with a four-speed automatic box that sends power to the rear wheels through a Borg Warner diff.

Alongside this restoration, an LPG system conversion was also installed to run alongside the petrol system "as was the norm back in the day."

Despite these modifications, these cars are getting increasingly hard to find and its value is only going to increase in years to come.

