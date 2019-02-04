Watch: inside one of the greatest car collections in the world

In December, RM Sotheby's revealed the 'youngtimer dream garage' — an incredible, eclectic, privately owned collection of modern classics that was all set to go under the hammer in March.

The collection is made up of approximately 140 cars; several of which we profiled at the time. Japanese sports cars like the Toyota Supra and Nissan 240Z, sit shoulder-to-shoulder with some of the most limited-numbers Mercedes-Benz' and BMWs on the planet. And each example appears to be a low-kilometres, mark-free, dent-free, minter.

Enter the folks at Top Gear and their chief nerd, Chris Harris.

While the majority of us simply perused the images of the collection, sitting stunned as drool dribble pooled on our laps, Harris and his camera crew travelled to the collection to investigate the subjects in more depth up close.

As you'd expect, the result loosely resembles a bright-eyed kid in a candy store. Harris picks out some of his favourites and fleshes them out for us, like the manual BMW M5 E60s, the Renault R5 Turbo 2, the Aston Martin Lagonda Tickford (yes, the same Tickford as appeared on a bunch of Aussie Ford Falcons in the '90s and '00s), the Nissan Z-car lineage, and much more.

It's a weird cross-section of cars in some respects, but it also reads like a completest's guide to everything important from an era in car history with more technological advancement than any before it.

Get the popcorn, because it's a great watch. To read more about the collection, click here.