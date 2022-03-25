Clean cars compared: BEV, PHEV, and HEV, and what it all means

Battery electric vehicle, plug-ins, hybrids, it’s all a bit confusing given we’re in such an early electrified car time. Some of these may have already been around for 20 years but it’s really only been the last nine months that people have started to take notice. Cash often does that.

The government’s Clean Car Discount has excited and enticed a whole new customer into the electrified age. And yes, while car purchase prices are still on the high side, they are coming down, and love them or loathe them, there is no denying a near 20 percent discount of $8625 off a new $50k car makes it a lot more appealing.

As we move into cleaner cars over the coming years, and be assured, all manufacturers will be in some way, there are options we need to look at, and the most common are the BEV, PHEV and HEV: that is, Battery Electric Vehicle (like a Tesla), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (like a Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV) and Hybrid Electric Vehicle (like a Prius or RAV4 Hybrid).

Which is best isn’t an obvious or easy answer, because each have their own attributes and drawbacks, each of which may or may not suit a particular person’s use. So it’s just as important to know what doesn’t suit your own needs, as much as what does. Is it just for around town? Do you like having active input into maximising fuel economy? Do you do occasional long trips? Want to tow? Live in rural area? One of these cars may very well not suit your lifestyle, but if it does, a clean car is a great way to be more eco-conscious and buy into the future.

So we brought together an example from each of the key government clean car categories: MG’s super popular MG ZS EV, representing the BEV class, in its final phases before a new model arrives in a few months. Representing the PHEV family (pronounced fev, like Phillip), is the similarly popular Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross PHEV, while the Hybrid/HEV class is represented by the brand that made it mainstream, Toyota, with the C-HR, in a rather impressive GR Sport guise.

That’s three urban SUVs, all designed to represent their electrified genre more so than a car comparison, setting off for a series of challenges that offer a glimpse into ownership.

See for the full story in the DRIVEN April 2 issue.