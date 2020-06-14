German muscle: BMW's bold X6 M50i tested

If you detect a strange look on the front of the latest BMW X6, it might be smugness.

When BMW revealed its bright idea of a massive SUV that was styled like a coupe in 2008, we motoring “experts” did a spit-take and carried on with our lives. But actual customers loved it: BMW sold more than 250,000 examples of the original X6.

It was no Toyota Corolla, but it was successful enough to spawn more coupe-SUVs and not just from BMW. Audi, Mercedes-Benz and even Porsche now all have their own variations on the theme.

The third-generation X6 does look a lot less weird than its predecessors, but it’s still clearly coupe-inspired. Our M50i test-model specification is new as well: there was previously a 50i, but this one has been breathed upon by BMW Motorsport.

It’s not quite the full X6 M product (yes, that is a thing), but it is still oozing power and dripping with high technology.

Where do we start? The smooth, sonorous twin-turbo V8 propels it to 100km/h in 4.3 seconds in a remarkably elasticated style.

The chassis comes as standard with adaptive suspension and four-wheel-steering; the M50i is not especially light on its feet, but it is incredibly fluid if you simply keep your eyes on the horizon and stop trying to throw it around.

Despite the sloping roof, rear-seat space is still adult-appropriate. The boot is 70l smaller than the sister X5, but it’s still 580l.

And let’s face it, if people and/or load carrying was your thing you probably wouldn’t buy an X6 to start with. Other BMW SUVs are available.

The cabin styling is a lot more traditional than Mercedes-Benz’s rival GLE, but that’s a deliberate decision and the X6 is certainly no less techy or luxurious.

There’s the “Hey BMW” intelligent voice assistant that I’ve always found a bit more usable than the Benz equivalent, there’s Gesture Control and truly sumptuous trim. Our car’s Luxury Package added massage seats, active ventilation and the Sky Lounge roof. All part of a suite of options that took the as-tested price to $195,240.

Now we’ve got all the grown-up stuff out of the way, let me tell you the best/worst feature of the X6 M50i. That monster grille glows in the dark – not in a metaphorical sense, but in a BMW-has-actually-illuminated-it sense.

That’ll either make you swoon or send you running away screaming. Either response is perfectly appropriate.

BREAK IT DOWN

BMW X6 M50i

ENGINE: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol

POWER: 390kW/750Nm

GEARBOX: 8-speed automatic, AWD

ECONOMY: 14.2l/100km

PRICE: $183,600.

