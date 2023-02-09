GWM Ora launched in New Zealand: is this the new go-to budget EV?

This is one of the biggest launch stories of the year: a completely new brand for New Zealand, in the tech-first battery electric vehicle (BEV) segment, at an incredibly sharp price.

And yet, the GWM Ora (“Open, reliable, alternative”) will likely be familiar to DRIVEN readers. We reviewed an early-build version of this car last year, and as it has turned out, that was pretty close to the market-ready product we’ve just driven at the Australian Automotive Research Centre (AARC): the one that’s on sale to Kiwi customers right now (first shipments due in April).

So, a quick recap: “Ora” is the pure-electric division of Great Wall Motors and this is its first NZ model, a hatchback that looks quite small thanks to some striking retro styling details (with apologies to Fiat 500, Mini and Volkswagen Beetle) but does in fact have a similar footprint to a Toyota Corolla; it’s short, but relatively wide. And tall.

The main thing that has changed from then to now is the name. In many markets, this car is known as the Ora Good Cat. But for NZ and Australia it’s called simply “GWM Ora” – GWM being the designation for the parent company/manufacturer and Ora the BEV model series.

As an aside, that same “one GWM” global realignment will mean we’ll now be talking about the likes of GWM Haval (as the company’s SUV series), GWM Ute (LCV series, aka Cannon) and possibly even GWM Tank (4x4 series) if that model makes it to NZ. Still not exactly simple, but at least consistent.

The other thing that has changed with the Ora is that we now know the price. It’s good news: the GWM Ora comes in a three-tier lineup starting at $49,990, making it one of the least expensive BEVs on the market. It’s bang-up against the MG ZS EV, and has a similar WLTP range of 310km. The MG still holds its value-status because it’s a driveaway price, whereas the Ora is plus on-road costs. But they’re close.

Ora goes one-up on model choice though, with a range of three. The standard model has a 48kWh battery and an impressive equipment list that includes a full suite of driver aids, 10.25in multimedia touch screen (with phone projection) and 360-degree camera.

For another $6000 you can have the same car in long-range specification with a 63kWh battery. This $55,990 version achieves a range of 420km.

Or at the top of the lineup there’s the $60,990 GT (similar to the picture above, although that's a Chinese-market version), with unique bumpers and wheels, red brake calipers, panoramic sunroof, power driver’s seat with memory, power tailgate and automatic parking system.

The GT has the larger 63kWh battery; no more power, but the electric motor is calibrated to deliver its power in a more lively fashion, hence a slight drop in range to 400km. It's still on the way, timing TBC, but expect to see it in NZ very soon.

Every model qualifies for the full zero-emissions Clean Car Discount of $8625.

We said it last year and after another taster at AARC, we’ll say it again: the styling might be polarising, but don’t dismiss this car as a budget-price curiousity. Ora is based on a new modular scalable BEV platform, with cutting-edge hardware and software. It even has Tesla-style startup: no start/stop button, because if you get in with the key it’s just awake and ready. Hit Drive and go.

This Ora also happens to be the safest small car (electric or otherwise) tested by Euro NCAP last year. So expect the full five stars from ANCAP when that score is released.

The batteries are supplied by industry giant CATL, which has tie-ups with companies from BMW to Tesla – and now Ford, which is switching to CATL batteries for some of its Mach-E and F-150 Lighting models.

But GWM is also now the primary shareholder in a new company called SVolt, which is set to become the main supplier for all its EV model series; so it will soon have its own proprietary battery technology and supply, much like rival maker BYD.

We weren’t able to add a whole lot to our initial drive impressions with a quick lap of a gentle AARC test circuit, but the Ora continues to impress for its smooth performance (we drove the standard model, not the sharpened-up GT), assured handling/ride and excellent build quality.

We’re keen to try the finished version on Kiwi roads and in actual traffic, because one bugbear with the car we drove last year was fussy driver-assistance technology. Not something unique to this car of course, but we know that BEV makers are learning quickly with this stuff and it’s all very easy to update over the air. We’ve seen running changes to Haval driver assists over a very short period of time.

It might be compact, but practicality is another Ora strong point. Being based on a bespoke BEV platform means astonishing packaging efficiency, with a relatively flat floor and generous rear-seat leg and headroom. It’s closer to a family car from the next segment up for occupant space and comfort. Maybe not in terms of bootspace: it’s deep and quite useable, but the Ora’s minimal rear overhang means you only get a supermini-like 228 litres.

Our feelings about the Ora have only strengthened now we know the full pricing and specification. The unique design mean it’s not for everybody, but you can’t help but be impressed by the technology and quality of this “retro futuristic” (GWM’s words) small car.

If you were paying attention earlier you might have clicked that Ora, sitting on a modular scalable platform, will be a model series for GWM, rather than just a car. So there’s likely much more to come for NZ once this car is established. We might even have another first drive along those lines in a couple of weeks, so stay tuned.

GWM ORA

BATTERY: 48kWh or 63kWh battery with single electric motor

POWER: 126kW/250Nm

GEARBOX: Single-speed automatic, FWD

0-100KM/H: 8.5 seconds

RANGE: 310km-420km (WLTP)

PRICE RANGE: $49,990-$60,990