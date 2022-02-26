Home / Reviews / Harley-Davidson Sportster S: Putting the Sport Back in Sportster

Harley-Davidson Sportster S: Putting the Sport Back in Sportster

By Mathieu Day-Gillett • 26/02/2022
Harley-Davidson Sportster S

Pros

  • Raucous engine
  • Plenty of tech
  • Will wheelie

Cons

  • Not the most comfortable on the highway
  • Styling a bit cartoonish

In early 2021, Harley-Davidson announced it was discontinuing the popular Sportster lineup to the horror of fans.

As the brand’s longest continuously produced model range, the idea that the Sportster was being dropped was unfathomable.

Thankfully, the death of the Sportster was short-lived and Harley-Davidson announced the rebirth of the badge with a head-to-toe redesign birthing the new Sportster S.

This is the first water-cooled Sportster model from Harley-Davidson and enters the market in a slightly different position than its air-cooled predecessors.

While the old bikes were as traditional as Harley-Davidson products got - classic air-cooled cruisers to their core - the new Sportster S is a thoroughly modern muscle bike thanks to its full suite of electronics and raucous Revolution-Max T engine.

Read More

It’s a complete transformation in terms of personality and performance, with local dealer Road and Sport even running a debut 11.22-second trip up the strip at Meremere.

Key stats are impressive: 90kW/127Nm and a wet weight of 228kg. While peak power doesn’t reach the same lofty heights as the Pan America with which the Sportster S shares the Revolution Max engine, the new T variant of the engine is tuned for a more torque focused personality.

This translates to a very entertaining ride that – with the comprehensive suite of rider aids turned off – will happily wheelie off the throttle in the lower gears.

In a way, the new Sportster really feels like a big engine with a seat and some wheels strapped to it – which kinda is exactly what’s going on…

The performance is such that it really hammers home how good Harley’s cancelled Bronx Streetfighter could have been had the Motor Co not shelved the project.

Like the Pan America, the Sportster S utilises the engine as a stressed member of the chassis with the subframe and steering head both bolting to the engine itself.

It’s a compact motorcycle, with just a solo seat atop the flat track racer inspired rear plastics and high-mounted twin outlet exhaust. The aesthetics aren’t for everyone, particularly the chunky Forty-Eight Sportster inspired tyres, but it all comes together to give the Sportster S a unique look in a crowded market.

That is not to say that it is a cramped bike, though. In fact, the Sportster S has one of the nicest rider triangles from a Harley cruiser that I’ve ridden lately. The foot controls are forward-mounted but within easy reach, while the handlebars only put you in a slightly forward-leaning position.

This transformation does come at a cost, with the Sportster S priced from $28,750. An increase of around $8000 on the old air-cooled Sportster models.

Practicality isn’t a strong suit. The lack of a pillion seat means you won’t be carting anybody down to the pub without forking out for a pillion kit, while the sporty riding position and solo seat limit touring range.

Highway comfort is also lacking compared to its predecessors, with the S sporting just 51mm of rear suspension travel. With the state of our roads currently, hitting a pothole at speed is something you’d probably like to avoid on the Sportster S.

Power makes its way to the large 180/70 section rear tyre by way of a slick-shifting six-speed gearbox. Unlike old Sportster models, it doesn’t engage with a thud and easily shifts through gears. I did feel H-D missed an opportunity by not including a quick shift to the bike, as it definitely would make the already blistering acceleration even better.

But despite its weaknesses, the Sportster S is a grin-inducing ride that the Sportsters of old could only hope to be. With more accessories and more variants of the bike promised to be coming down the pipeline, the Sportster finally has some of that sport character the model has been missing for decades.

BREAK IT DOWN

HARLEY-DAVIDSON SPORTSTER S

ENGINE: Revolution Max 1250 T

POWER: 90kW @ 7500 rpm / 127Nm @ 6000 rpm

By Mathieu Day-Gillett • 26/02/2022

