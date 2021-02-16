Honda's CR-V Sport 7 proves to be fun for the whole family

Looking for a deal on this vehicle? Chat to us now

FUN IN A FAMILY CAR: Part 3. We pass our long-termer Honda CR-V Sport 7 to NZME’s Head of Automotive & DRIVEN, Natasha Callister to see how the seven-seater fits into her family’s busy lifestyle.

How long have you been testing the CRV Sport?

About three weeks, which is a good amount of time to put it through its paces. It’s not the kind of technical testing our DRIVEN experts do, but for me it’s the lifestyle tests, kids, sports games, beach days, city commute and open-road driving.

Who makes up your family?

My husband Gareth and I, plus Kingston (7) and Sienna (4).

First Impressions, likes?

I like the sleek, modern exterior without being overly distinctive, and with all the boxes ticked on the interior: leather (much like the couch at home, a must when you have small children – with wet wipes at the ready), Apple CarPlay, heated seats, good reversing camera, rear cabin air-con, sunroof and a million cup-holders… have I mentioned young kids?

Describe your daily commute

My husband and I rotate the kids’ pick-up/drop-off, so I’ll usually have at least one of the kids in tow. Ours loved the third row in the CR-V so these seemed to be the seats de jour. Handiest feature here was the dash indicator letting me know both their seatbelts were clicked in. After drop-off, it’s navigating the sea of road cones commonly known as Auckland CBD. I park in a tight underground carpark so the reversing camera and sensors here were great. On the way home there’s inevitably a trip to the supermarket, I’m terrible at planning ahead. I do love the flexibility of the CR-V and ease of shifting the third row up or down depending on my cargo.

If you had to describe the CRV Sport as a well-known person who would it be?

Susan Sarandon; all the bases covered, capable, versatile, no fuss attitude. Not a Hollywood show pony.

Favourite features?

The LaneWatch dash camera which comes on when turning left is really good for changing lanes in busy motorway driving. That and the ability to convert the cabin into Long mode. We’re always doing gardening or landscaping around home so this versatility is really handy. Oh and the driver’s seat memory system. Fantastic if you often switch drivers.

Any surprises?

The fuel economy. I usually drive a V6 which is thirstier than the rugby club on a Saturday afternoon so it shouldn’t surprise me, but the CR-V Sport seemed to go and go.

Would you change anything about the CR-V Sport 7?

Would feel a little safer with a touch more speed and acceleration.

Memorable outings in the CR-V?

An awesome Saturday beach day, sun-roof open, all the windows down and the tunes on. After 13 years living in the South Island, I always prefer this to switching on the aircon, it makes me appreciate summer.

Watching Verran Madrid school soccer team carve up the field. With seven seats, the CR-V means you can offer to pick-up or drop-off extra kids without a second thought. It takes a village.

Picking up the family Christmas tree. A quick change of the seat configuration and in without a blink.