Hyundai Kona N Line review: it's a fine line for performance brands

Korean maker Hyundai can be quite European at times. For example, it has a high-performance brand, like Audi RS and BMW M; in Hyundai’s case it’s N, which has produced thoroughly developed and highly acclaimed cars like the i30 N and new Kona N. As you can see, they have N in their names.

Also like Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai has a line of models that are mildly tweaked versions of mainstream products wearing badges that sound a little bit like those performance brands… but aren’t. Audi has “S line”, BMW has M Performance. And now Hyundai has N Line.

If it’s good enough for the big-name Euros, right? While purists might argue this stuff dilutes the hard-won credibility of the proper performance machines, the marketing department might also point out that a bit of reflected glory gets a lot more bums on seats (or signatures on purchase forms) and in the end helps pay for the really fast stuff.

It is what it is. The Kona N Line is a dressed-up version of the mainstream Kona that looks a little bit like the hero of the model range, the Kona N. Less is more with the badges, as is also the case with the Euros.

It does look quite good and it’s not 100 per cent show. In fact, the N Line replaces the higher-specification Kona 1.6T Elite petrol model and is now the only one in the range to have the 146kW/265Nm 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine (146kW/265Nm) with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel drive.

It wears new N-alike bumpers and grille, a unique side sill moulding, special 18-inch “diamond cut” design wheels, N-branded interior trim (including the steering wheel and gearlever), “sports” bucket seats and red detailing. It’s all nicely done, with pleasing attention to detail.

That’s all in addition to the range-wide upgrades for Kona II, including better connectivity and enhanced driver assists. But because it’s essentially built up from a lower-grade model, the N Line does miss out on a few luxury extras that you get in the $5k-cheaper 2.0-litre Limited FWD: don’t come looking for ventilated front seats (still heated though), heated steering wheel or rear seats, heads-up display or the flash new 10.25-inch digital instrument display (the N Line sticks with analogue dials). Although you still get the nice new 10.25in infotainment screen.

But really, you’d go for the N Line because you wanted the extra grunt and AWD (or maybe the look), rather than for extra equipment.

The 1.6T powertrain is essentially the same as that in the top Tucson, with similar strengths and weaknesses. It’s grunty enough and when you’re really pressing on (there are four drive modes, including adaptive “Smart”) the DCT offers snappy changes.

But the engine is coarse at higher speeds and the DCT dithers in town driving, hanging onto gears too long or slipping in low-speed manoeuvres. The conventional six-speed automatic in the 2.0 FWD models is much more composed in day-to-day driving.

The suspension is stiffer than the standard Kona – but then so was the setup of the previous 1.6T Elite, so it’s nothing specific to the N Line. It’s also a mixed bag: a little fussy in town driving, grippy and predictable in open-road work but still with quite a lot of body roll. Notable is the multi-link rear suspension fitted to the N Line though; lesser Konas have a simple torsion beam.

Sporty looking? Yes, for sure. Sporty to drive? Not so much. The N Line is simply a brisk iteration of the standard Kona, but maybe there’s nothing wrong with that.

We’d happily swap the firmer suspension for something more compliant, or love to see the N Line package on the Kona Electric; but as it stands you’re still getting quite a lot for your money compared with other Kona models.

HYUNDAI KONA N-LINE

ENGINE: 1.6-litre direct-injection petrol-turbo

POWER: 146kW/265Nm

GEARBOX: 7-speed automated dual clutch, AWD

ECONOMY: 6.9l/100km, CO2 156g/km

PRICE: $49,990