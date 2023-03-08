Jaguar F-Pace R-Dynamic HSE P400e review: phase in, phase out

The F-Pace has become a transitional model for Jaguar. The sporting SUV underwent a major update in 2021; by that time the maker had already signalled its intention to become a pure-electric brand by the end of 2025.

So as Jaguar’s last major “new” combustion-engine model to be launched, the F-Pace is both a last-blast for the old ways (especially the rorty SVR supercharged V8) and a step towards the new, which is where our test car comes in: the P400e plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV).

The P400e is essentially a conversion of the conventional F-Pace to plug-in power. It helps that the technology has been amortised over a range of Jaguar and Land Rover models. The F-Pace in particular is very close to the Range Rover Velar P400e we’ve tested previously: same basic platform, same powertrain.

A 2.0-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder engine and a heavy battery pack might not sound like a dream F-Pace, but this one packs serious firepower: 297kW/640Nm combined. It’s second only to the SVR for 0-100km/h speed in the lineup (5.3sec) and you can alleviate (a little of) your climate guilt with reasonable 59km EV range.

We don’t even have to say “from an overnight charge”, because aside from the AC tether (either home three-pin or the supplied Type 2 cable), the P400e can also accept a DC fast-charge from a public station at up to 32kW. The battery is only 17kWh, so 20-30min plugged in while you’re shopping will be plenty to keep you going on electric power during the day.

Like the Velar, the F-Pace is suitably quiet on electric power; road noise is well-suppressed and the experience is pretty luxurious for passengers. But for the driver, the P400e can be a little abrupt in EV operation on light throttle and occasionally dithery in hybrid operation during urban driving, as the powertrain switches modes. Not deal-breaking in either respect, just lacking a bit of premium-car polish.

As with Velar, the P400e feels much better at speed. And of course the Jaguar feels more lively than the Range Rover at speed, because that’s the role of the F-Pace: to be the sporty on-road machine versus the Velar’s dual on/off-road status.

It was never going to be nimble: with all those batteries on board the F-Pace P400e tips the scales at 2114kg, which is exactly the same as the SVR – but without that model’s monstrously grippy rubber and lowered suspension.

But it’s still pleasingly sharp and does a decent job at offering the best of both worlds – something symbolised by the range of soundtracks on offer. It has Jaguar’s Active Noise Cancellation system, which uses tiny microphones in the wheelarches to pick up road noise and the audio system inside to project the opposite-phase sound; so it’s a commendably quiet cruiser.

But in Dynamic drive mode there’s also an artificially generated “engine” note that adds a bit of aural interest. It’s still four-cylinder-appropriate and not overbearing – it just adds a bit of aggression.

The price of F-Pace P400e entry is higher than the Velar because the Jaguar starts at a more luxurious HSE specification level: special interior trim to go with the flash new Pivi Pro infotainment system, Windsor leather “performance” seats, and so on. But in F-Pace world, the PHEV looks and feels pretty good for a $3k premium over the equivalent ICE P400.

There are a few compromises, naturally. The fuel tank is 13 litres smaller, although that’s offset by the hybrid component. The F-Pace has always been a pretty practical SUV, but the P400e does lose 128 litres of bootspace to make room for the batteries and (worse) the boot floor is higher and has to slope down towards the tailgate at its leading edge – which can result in unwanted cargo ejection when you open the tailgate after a drive. But we did rather like Jaguar’s accessory-solution to the problem, as fitted to our test car: a quilted boot liner with raised edges, which can be unclipped and laid open.

Despite the impressive acceleration, the P400e is no alternative to the old-school SVR if you’re after a last blast of ICE Jaguar (it’s $25k more expensive of course!). But whether you’re focused on plug-in power or not, this might well be the best all-rounder in the F-Pace range.

JAGUAR F-PACE R-DYNAMIC HSE P400e

ENGINE: 2.0-litre turbo-petrol four with 17kWh plug-in battery

POWER: 297kW/640Nm

GEARBOX: 8-speed automatic, AWD

0-100KM/H: 5.3 seconds second only to SVR (4.0sec)

CONSUMPTION: 2.7l/100km, EV range 59km (WLTP)

PRICE: $152,900