Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited review: size matters

If you got something right the first time, then when it comes time to replace that thing a good rule to follow is pretty much “the same, but more”. Which is exactly what Jeep has done when it comes to the Grand Cherokee.

The first all-new Grand Cherokee in 11 years is different in every single way to the previous model, yet it is still clearly a Grand Cherokee, from its more streamlined headlights all the way back to its slightly sloping roofline. It is also considerably bigger, particularly this version with an "L" on its bum.

That L indicates that this is the extra-large (or rather extra-long) model, which is actually a new addition to the Grand Cherokee lineup and the first version of the new model to go on sale here. While a standard-length five-seater is hitting our shores now, the sizeable L version is, indeed, extra-large: measuring a whopping 5.2 metres long and 2.15 metres wide, it is roughly around the same size as an average double cab ute.

While we have previously luxuriated in the lavish top-spec Summit Reserve model, this time around we have landed in the middle of the range with the $99,990 Limited that sees a $30,000 drop from the top-of-the-line model, but still represents a $5,000 step up on the entry level (and brilliantly-named) $94,990 Night Eagle model. there is also a new $114,990 Overland model just above it as well.

While the two models above the Limited pack Jeep's Quadra Trac II active 4x4 system and air suspension, the Limited gets the less advanced Quadra Trac I system and drops the air suspension in favour of a standard steel set up. It does, however, get Jeep's Selec-Terrain drive mode system, something the entry Night Eagle lacks.

So are you losing out on much else by saving between $15,000 to $30,000 and going for the Limited over the Overland or Summit Reserve? To be brutally honest; not really.

While the Summit Reserve is spectacularly luxurious, the Limited isn't actually that far off it in this regard, lacking the fancy quilted leather and brilliant open-pore wood trim of the higher-spec model, but as far as day-to-day driving go, the Limited remains a fantastically luxurious package. And one that can swallow up a massive amount of cargo and people too.

With all three rows of seats in place the L still boasts 487 litres of cargo space, while when the third row is folded down, there is an impressive 1328 litres of cargo space. rather remarkably though, a gigantic 2393 litres of space is available in the back when the second row is folded down.

On the road, the Limited doesn't lose a lot with the subtraction of the Summit Reserve's air suspension, offering up a ride that is surprisingly well controlled through corners and impressively plush. It isn't exactly a radical departure from the Grand Cherokee formula, but you are constantly aware of its newly enlarged size.

While the Limited gets smaller wheels ("only" 20-inches versus the 21-inch alloys on the Summit Reserve), this is actually an advantage, as road noise is less of an issue in the lower-spec model because of it.

But, like the higher-spec vehicle, the biggest drawback lurks under the hood - the long-serving 3.6-litre Pentastar petrol V6 is where the Grand Cherokee's claim to true luxury begins to wane.

To its credit, Jeep has comprehensively refurbished the Pentastar and it now produces 210kW and 344Nm and is far more refined than the previous version of the engine i that currently features in the Wrangler and Gladiator. In the Grand Cherokee L, the Pentastar is mounted on hydraulic mounts for improved refinement, and the front axle assembly has been upgraded to allow for lower engine mounting and better handling.

While the V6 has a nicely raspy growl and the eight-speed automatic transmission is really rather very good, the engine just feels its age, running out of puff earlier in its rev range that you would like and becoming a bit coarse when you ask more of it. It certainly never feels as luxurious as the rest of the vehicle, but then there is its fuel economy, which despite Jeep's promises to the contrary actually comes in at closer to 14L/100km in real world driving.

Even though the engine isn't as high-end as the rest of the package, it still isn't a deal-breaker. And if that fuel consumption figure worries you, the 4xe plug-in hybrid version, which comes with a 280kW 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 17kWh battery and is capable of up to 40km of pure-electric driving, will also be available very soon in both five and seven-seat guises.

While the elderly engine somewhat detracts from the convincing transition into full-blown luxury, The Grand Cherokee L still offers up a superb interior, impressive on-road manners, and simply cavernous amounts of space.

JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE L LIMITED

ENGINE: 3.6-litre petrol V6

POWER: 210kW/344Nm

GEARBOX: 8-speed automatic, AWD

CONSUMPTION: 10.6l/100km, CO2 243g/km (3P-WLTP)

PRICE: $99,990