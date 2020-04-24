Just how fast does a Ranger FX4 biturbo go? Let’s lock this down now

The latest FX4 version of the Ford Ranger looks so perky, it can almost get you a speeding ticket while it’s in the driveway during lockdown.

I picked up this FX4 test vehicle just before New Zealand moved to Alert Level 4. Which means (a) I’ve had it for the duration and (b) it really hasn’t gone very far. Accompanying pictures taken pre-lockdown, by the way.

Nonetheless, one night this week I was greeted with flashlights in the courtyard and two police officers wanting to know if the Ranger was mine.

They’d followed a dark-coloured ute at a going way too fast down an adjacent street, but lost sight when it turned down my road. Apparently too far away to get the registration number.

A quick post-chase survey of the street and they’d spotted the Ranger FX4 parked down the end of my very long driveway. It didn’t help that it was still warm from a trip to the supermarket about 40min beforehand.

I’d have to say the officers were not very open to my explanation of a sedate New World much, much earlier.

Or my argument that I had parked in the driveway, rather than making an easy left turn into an open garage that would have hidden the car completely.

But at the end of the evening they had nothing to go on and so we parted with just a little ill-feeling.

I get it. They do have a difficult job to do at the moment and recklessly driven one-tonners certainly don’t help.

Now, I know what you’re thinking: I’m just trying to get an alibi in print. But it wasn’t me. Honest.

I think the officers were simply drawn to the FX4’s fast-and-furious outfit: Ebony Black mesh grille, darkened bi-LED lighting, blacked-out exterior details, extended sports bar, mesh-style 18-inch alloys and of course lurid “FX4” decals. It screams outlaw.

You’ll be familiar with Ford’s FX4 special editions from previous models. This one ups the game substantially, because it brings the new 2.0-litre biturbo diesel engine and 10-speed automatic that are standard in Raptor and also available in the Wildtrak

That makes this particular FX4 even more special because it’s 2WD: the first time you’ve been able to buy the biturbo powertrain in this configuration and therefore also the cheapest at $55,390 (it's actually on sale for $46,990 until the end of June). You can also have a 4WD FX4, for $67,890.

The 2WD FX4 is lighter than a Wildtrak or Raptor and theoretically also the fastest Ranger off the line. More thrifty too: 6.7L/100km against 7.4L for a biturbo 4WD.

The FX4 starts life as a Ranger XLT. Aside from the engine and exterior dress-up, inside there are special seats with leather accents and embossed “FX4” graphics, Race Red stitching everywhere, extra padding on top of the instrument binnacle (like you get on a Wildtrak) and even some special Tinted Graphite door trim.

Nice attention to detail and quite a lot of truck for the money, when an XLT 2WD is $51,990.

Despite the upmarket ambience, what you don’t get is the very top level of driver assistance technology that you have in a Wildtrak: no adaptive cruise or self-parking.

But you do still get autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane-keeping assistance/departure warning, traffic sign recognition and automatic high-beam for the headlights. By one-tonne standards it’s still pretty high-tech.

So I’m sorry that I can’t tell you much about how this model drives. But unnecessary trips have been a no-no and as soon as Alert Levels allow, this Ranger has to be returned to home base.

On my runs to the supermarket and pharmacy (let’s be honest - still on point for a dressed-up 2WD Ranger), I’ve been impressed with the lively nature of the biturbo engine and the seamless gear-shifting of the 10-speed. I know the 3.2-litre five-pot/six-speed automatic powertrain still has its fans, but if you like revs and energy this powertrain is great.

That’s about all I can tell you, except to say that we’re scheduled to spend some more time in the Ranger FX4 4WD in the near future.

But this has been a really cool thing to have around for the past few weeks, even if the trips have been short and the speeds sedate.

One of my very close neighbours has a black Volkswagen Amarok. Just saying.

FORD RANGER FX4 2WD

Engine: 2.0L biturbo diesel, 10-speed automatic

Power: 157kW, 500Nm

Price: $55,390 (on special for $46,990)

Verdict: Still brings FX4 style, but now with more substance under the bonnet