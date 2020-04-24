Just how fast does a Ranger FX4 biturbo go? Let’s lock this down now
Ford Ranger FX4 2WD
3500t
Towing
500Nm
Torque
6.7L
Fuel Economy
Pros
- Brilliant biturbo powertrain
- Attention to detail in the dressy bits
- Bargain price of $46,990 until July
Cons
- XLT base means no adaptive cruise
- Massive sports bar looks home-made
- Are those red decals a bit cheesy?
The latest FX4 version of the Ford Ranger looks so perky, it can almost get you a speeding ticket while it’s in the driveway during lockdown.
I picked up this FX4 test vehicle just before New Zealand moved to Alert Level 4. Which means (a) I’ve had it for the duration and (b) it really hasn’t gone very far. Accompanying pictures taken pre-lockdown, by the way.
They’d followed a dark-coloured ute at a going way too fast down an adjacent street, but lost sight when it turned down my road. Apparently too far away to get the registration number.
A quick post-chase survey of the street and they’d spotted the Ranger FX4 parked down the end of my very long driveway. It didn’t help that it was still warm from a trip to the supermarket about 40min beforehand.
I’d have to say the officers were not very open to my explanation of a sedate New World much, much earlier.
Or my argument that I had parked in the driveway, rather than making an easy left turn into an open garage that would have hidden the car completely.
But at the end of the evening they had nothing to go on and so we parted with just a little ill-feeling.
Now, I know what you’re thinking: I’m just trying to get an alibi in print. But it wasn’t me. Honest.
I think the officers were simply drawn to the FX4’s fast-and-furious outfit: Ebony Black mesh grille, darkened bi-LED lighting, blacked-out exterior details, extended sports bar, mesh-style 18-inch alloys and of course lurid “FX4” decals. It screams outlaw.
That makes this particular FX4 even more special because it’s 2WD: the first time you’ve been able to buy the biturbo powertrain in this configuration and therefore also the cheapest at $55,390 (it's actually on sale for $46,990 until the end of June). You can also have a 4WD FX4, for $67,890.
The 2WD FX4 is lighter than a Wildtrak or Raptor and theoretically also the fastest Ranger off the line. More thrifty too: 6.7L/100km against 7.4L for a biturbo 4WD.
Nice attention to detail and quite a lot of truck for the money, when an XLT 2WD is $51,990.
Despite the upmarket ambience, what you don’t get is the very top level of driver assistance technology that you have in a Wildtrak: no adaptive cruise or self-parking.
So I’m sorry that I can’t tell you much about how this model drives. But unnecessary trips have been a no-no and as soon as Alert Levels allow, this Ranger has to be returned to home base.
On my runs to the supermarket and pharmacy (let’s be honest - still on point for a dressed-up 2WD Ranger), I’ve been impressed with the lively nature of the biturbo engine and the seamless gear-shifting of the 10-speed. I know the 3.2-litre five-pot/six-speed automatic powertrain still has its fans, but if you like revs and energy this powertrain is great.
But this has been a really cool thing to have around for the past few weeks, even if the trips have been short and the speeds sedate.
One of my very close neighbours has a black Volkswagen Amarok. Just saying.
FORD RANGER FX4 2WD
Engine: 2.0L biturbo diesel, 10-speed automatic
Power: 157kW, 500Nm
Price: $55,390 (on special for $46,990)
Verdict: Still brings FX4 style, but now with more substance under the bonnet