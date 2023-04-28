Land Rover Defender V8 first drive: 8 seater can have 8 cylinders, too

Topping off what had already been an epic two-day adventure playing in the vast and expansive sand pits that are the UAE (read about that here), Land Rover gave us one more treat: an exclusive first-drive taste of the Defender 130 boasting a V8 heart. Randal Jackson, JLR’s vehicle integration manager, was on hand.

“The V8 in the 130 is a 500PS [368kW] with 610Nm,” says Jackson, “it’s slightly less power than we deliver in the 110 and 90 but I think when you drive the car you’ll understand why.”

He says that the 130 isn’t about driving around on the doorhandles, but covering long distances effortlessly.

“There’s an electronic eDiff on the rear as standard, another key tool to keep you out of trouble when you head off road.”

It has the same articulation as the P400, but there’s a lot more in the car. The 130 V8 comes with 20-inch alloys as standard, and the steering is tuned differently.

“It has twin air intakes [single on the P400], the exhaust has a different note that will appeal to V8 customers and being top of the range there’s quite a lot of kit inside the car.”

Jackson believes that being the V8, people are going to want a slightly more engaging and rewarding connection with the car, so you’ve now got gear shifter paddles.

My initial impression was just how comfortable the powerful V8 Defender was. But with limited time on my hands, I switched it straight to Sport and planted my foot. The outside world goes past very quickly and the gruff V8 note supports the intent, but it’s not as ferocious as I was expecting, in fact the power delivery is more evenly calculated, oh and endless - I blew through 160km/h like it wasn’t there.

It’s plain to see that the V8 is a big upgrade to the “regular” 130. But with the world moving towards electrification, the big question is why? Jackson has a simple answer: “In some markets customers are going to love it.”

This car is expected to be well-received in the States, the Middle East and in China.

“If they’re in the market for a big V8 SUV, they’re probably not in the market for an electric vehicle at the moment. This is Land Rover’s version of the best car in that segment.”