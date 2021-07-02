Land Rover Discovery Sport Urban Edition review: a range of extra equipment

You could never accuse Land Rover of keeping things simple in its model ranges. For a start, there are two brands under the one, um, brand: a Land Rover is a Land Rover, but a Range Rover is also technically a Land Rover.

Platform and technology sharing also means that many of models look and feel quite similar. And that works in many Land Rover models’ favour, because they have much of the presence and quality of their more expensive Range Rover siblings.

The Land Rover Discovery Sport (no real relation to the larger “Land Rover Discovery”, by the way) is a case in point. To most of the five senses, this entry-level model for Land Rover could pass for the more expensive Range Rover Evoque (remembering that status-anxiety is not a sense), especially after a 2019 facelift that dramatically improved its comfort/convenience features and refinement.

That’s where the new limited-run Urban Edition comes in. It goes for a premium feel at the best possible purchase price by taking the base R-Dynamic S P200 model and adding some choice pieces of luxury kit: black contrast roof, unique 18-inch wheels, Titanium Mesh trim details, wireless charging for mobile phones and the clever ClearSight interior rearview mirror, which can project a camera image from the rear of the car instead of relying on an old-fashioned reflection (when you have passengers or cargo blocking the view, for example). ClearSight made its debut on the Evoque, by the way.

It looks good and it looks like pretty good value at $79,900, which is no price increase over the standard R-Dynamic S. The only downside is that you can’t specify the more powerful P250 petrol or more torquey D200 turbo-diesel engines, as you can in other models.

The Sport P200 is no ball of fire. It’s actually a pretty grunty engine on paper, with 147kW/320Nm. But the medium-sized Discovery Sport has to contend with kerb weight of 1869kg.

It feels sprightly, no question – partly because there’s an abrupt response from the throttle, even in Comfort mode. But ultimately, performance is pretty leisurely, the nine-speed gearbox can get flustered when you ask big questions and it’s really a car tuned more for cruising than speed. It does that really well, with impressive ride (the wheels are a sensible 18-inch size) and refinement.

A lack of speed does not mean a lack of chassis smarts. Steering and handling are among the best of any SUV in this segment. For a vehicle designed around off-road ability (Land Rover’s All Terrain Progress Control and Terrain Response 2 systems are standard), the Sport still has a truly deft touch in the corners.

There is one serious omission: adaptive cruise control, which is expected even in mainstream cars these days (every Toyota Yaris has it, for example) but remains a $1900 option, packaged with Rear Collision Monitor, on the Urban Edition.

Still, there’s a real sense of Range Rover quality to the cabin. The materials, fit and finish are deeply impressive. The Touch Pro media system also looks great, although it can be a bit sluggish; try the new-generation Pivi Pro in the latest Jaguar F-Pace and you can’t go back.

Part of Touch Pro is the partly virtual centre console, with physical controls that change function depending on what master menu you’ve selected. For example, the large rotary dial on the driver’s side can adjust anything from the climate-control to the seat heating to the Terrain Response system, with the graphics around it changing for each. Clever.

The Urban Edition could do with a bit more go and a couple of the equipment choices are curious, but it still represents a prestige/value sweet spot in the Discovery Sport range. And don’t forget that for $2300 you can turn any Sport into a “5+2” seater, making it an even more practical family SUV. You can’t do that with the Evoque.

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT URBAN EDITION

ENGINE: 2.0-litre turbo-petrol four

POWER: 147kW/320Nm

GEARBOX: 9-speed automatic, AWD

0-100KM/H: 8.9 seconds

ECONOMY: 8.1l/100km

PRICE: $79,900