Long term test: Honda Jazz hybrid strikes a chord

This is not our first time driving the Honda Jazz e:HEV. In fact, it’s not our second time either. The DRIVEN team has had the keys to this exact car three times now, so why do we have it again?

We’ll be getting intimate with the Honda Jazz e:HEV this time around. We’ve got it in our garage for three months, so we can find out what it’s like once we’ve acclimatised to all its quirks and features. We’ll be experiencing it like we own it.

Now, I’ve got a confession to make. I’m rather familiar with the ol’ Honda Jazz. I’ve got a hideously yellow 2014 RS version that I purchased last year. But it’s safe to say that the new model is a huge step up.

The most important upgrade has to do with that e:HEV badge. The simplest way to explain it is that it’s a hybrid, with a range extender.

In EV Drive mode, the petrol engine charges the battery, which then powers an electric motor to drive the wheels. But in the two other drive modes, it works a little differently.

For example, in Hybrid Drive mode, the petrol engine runs directly to a motor-generator which then drives the electric motor. In Engine Drive mode, the petrol engine drives the wheels directly. This mostly happens at higher speeds, and never happens in EV or Hybrid modes.

That’s all a little confusing, but the whole point is that you don’t have to think about it. The car works out what mode to put itself in automatically, to drive in the most efficient way.

Honda claims a WLTP fuel economy figure of 3.8 litres per 100km. On average, we’ve seen real-world urban running at 4.4l/100km.

The e:HEV is only available in top Luxe specification and features technology such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, auto high beam support, emergency braking, three angle reversing camera, a nine-inch infotainment screen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and it even sings you a little song when you get in.

The tech is very user friendly. Wireless Apple CarPlay was extremely easy to set up, the car basically did it all for me, and the steering wheel controls are laid out in a way that makes them effortless to use.

One gripe is that adaptive cruise control cuts out at 30km/h. But it’s not a deal-breaker for me.

The cabin feels spacious and comfortable, featuring leather upholstery and heated front seats. The boot space is an adequate 304 litres, but it could be more if it weren’t for the rear-mounted lithium battery, which eats into bootspace by about 50 litres.

The styling feels sleek, modern, and sophisticated, and it’s easy to see why the car is so popular.

For the first half of 2022, the Jazz e:HEV was the top selling passenger hybrid in New Zealand, with 1060 registrations. That puts it ahead of the Toyota Corolla and Yaris hybrids. Even more impressively, it was the second-best selling hybrid of any category, sitting just behind the Toyota RAV4, which sold roughly 1500 units.

It receives a Clean Car Discount of $4140, meaning it sits just below $32,000. It’s a good little package for a good little car.

HONDA JAZZ E:HEV LUXE

ENGINE: 1.5-litre petrol with lithium-ion battery hybrid/range extender system

POWER: 72kW/131Nm (petrol) and 80kW/253Nm (electric)

GEARBOX: e-CVT, FWD

ECONOMY: 3.8l/100km (WLTP), 4.4l/100km on test

PRICE: $36,000 (less Clean Car Discount of $4140)