Mercedes-AMG C43 4Matic first drive: A little bit of F1 for the (fast) family

Seven times Formula 1 champions over the last nine years, it’s sometimes easy to forget that the car brand that gives us luxury, prestige and performance roads cars is the same Mercedes-AMG. But with its motorsport association, it’s such a strong link that not only took us to the recent Bathurst 12 Hour, but introduced us to the Mercedes-AMG C43, with a distinct link to the Formula 1 team.

Virtually dominating the turbo hybrid Formula 1 era (if we forget 2022), the new fifth-generation C43 slots into a specific place in the Mercedes-AMG line-up, the first AMG model in the new C Class, and a precursor to the full-house, larger turbo, 350kW C63 due in Q3 this year.

The C43 (like the C300, C350e and C63) features a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, all-wheel drive, but with a special bit of tricky turbo technology.

Offering a peek into what the Mercedes F1 team has done, the C43 uses an electric exhaust gas turbocharger – oddly and impressively devoid of a special acronym (EEGT?), but a partnership with turbocharger company Garrett, to combat the nature of turbocharger lag: the time between the right foot flattening, the turbocharger responding with boost.

The tricky part is a slim electric motor, around 4cm in size, which sits on the turbo shaft. Though the turbo spins up to 170,000, when it’s lazily plodding around, it’s spinning at a fraction of that and when the throttle is instantly opened, inherent delay of the turbo spinning up again is minimise by the electric motor – which as we know from EVs, has instant response. And when the throttle is lifted, the electric motor keeps the turbo spinning to minimise delay.

This technology is what helped the Formula 1 cars achieve such immediate response and the ability to use larger turbochargers.

Oddly, ironically, the effect and efficiency of the electric turbo is so seamless and integrated, it’s quite hard to isolate or feel it even working, such is the nature of the entire drivetrain. The AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G (caps as per Mercedes) is such a sweet gearbox when slicing through the gears, that turbo lag isn’t an issue – it actually becomes more about the gearbox, taking a moment to shift down 2-3 gears when full power is called upon.

It’s a tricky set-up with a wet start-off clutch that replaces the torque converter to keep weight down and optimize response, especially during power bursts and flowing driving. And for this it’s fantastic, always in the right gear on tap and eager to extract all its 300kW – in fact, 310kW through its “belt-driven starter generator” (RSG – there’s an acronym!), which is basically like a 48v mild hybrid boost.

Gone are the days of lurid sideways slides, as the C43 AMG steps up from the rear-drive C350e and adds all-wheel drive with active rear steering, that turns opposite direction to the front up to 2.5 degs under 100km/h to aid low-speed turning, and 0.7 degrees in parallel above it. Efficiency happens in all ways, including full attack mode, with Sport+ dialled up on the wheel dial, “Race Start” launch control activated and a 31:69 rear-biased power split unleashing drama of sound and noise, sans any wheelspin, on the way to 100km/h in 4.6 seconds. On the topic of noise, that’s also a highlight. And though no V8, AMG has done a sterling job on making the four-cylinder full of character, with an inducting throb and gargle that shouts and snarls like an AMG should. No, it’s not a V8, but it’s difficult to imagine the full-house C63 sounding much better, and all adjustable via the drive mode selected.

Additionally, AMG Real Performance Sound listens to the exhaust system and feeds the audio into the interior.

Efficiency, in the expected way, is also solid with a claimed 9.1l/100km. Those would all be very impressive numbers, if it weren’t for the awesome C350e PHEV: $35k cheaper, 1.2 seconds slower to 100km/h but just 1.6l/100km (or better, with 100km+ of EV range), we fell in love with the C350e, and as superb as the C43 is, it does remind us just how good the C350e, and in fact the C300 all are. Sedans may have fallen out of favour a little against SUVs, but the C Class is as solid as a sedan can get.

What makes a Mercedes comfortable is a combination of things, starting with the ride and adaptive comfort, sport and sport+ adjustable suspension, helping absorb any potential harshness from the 20-inch AMG alloys.

The AMG perforated Nappa leather steering wheel feels classy and chunky, but those haptic buttons can become a little annoying after accidently or randomly pressing them while turning. A Head Up Display came in handy, especially during our test drive from Sydney airport area, three hours west to Bathurst, and Mt Panorama, where we watched 2022 podium lockout champions Mercedes-AMG attempt to defend their Bathurst 12 Hour title, with a record 10 entries, almost one-third of the field.

While one Mercedes took pole position on Saturday, another took the race win on Sunday, with the top three separated by just 1.4 seconds after the 5:45am race start and 12 hours of endurance racing. Mercedes also backed it up in third, making it five out of the last six podium positions.

After a weekend of sunshine, a relaxed Monday morning drive back to Sydney in the C43 was a reminder that the C Class is a brilliant all-rounder, able to roll off incredible acceleration, and then cruise on the motorway, augmented reality navigation offering assured driving and helping ease doubt.

Options are aplenty, including a novel AMG Track Pace pack with racetrack data logging and lap times. Expect that to also make its way into the C63. It also highlights the C43’s biggest strengths are also its biggest challenges. With such a good starting package, the traditional gap between the entry level C Class and the top-spec has been narrowed in terms of performance and equipment. With C200, C300, C350e, C43 and soon C63, the price range from $86k up to circa a $160k for the C63, (C43, with C63 TBA) offers not just choice in price, but also performance, with that gap even narrowing, with 0-100 times as slow as 7.7 or as quick as 4.6.

With such a vast choice, where that sweet spot sits exactly, is up to the buyer.

BREAK IT DOWN

Mercedes-AMG C43 4Matic

ENGINE: 2.0 turbo petrol four-cylinder

GEARBOX: 9-speed auto with wet clutch

POWER: 300/310kW/500Nm

ECONOMY: 9.1l/100km

0-100KM/H: 4.6 secs

PRICE: $145,900