Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 first drive: the future ends with an S

The first all-electric performance sedan from Mercedes-AMG has broken cover, and we headed over to Sydney for a closer look and to take it for a spin.

With the new EQC and EQA BEV’s (Battery Electric Vehicles) already proving to be popular additions to the extensive Mercedes-Benz range, (and EQB and EQE due to be here in the next 12-months), the premium German automaker evidently felt the necessity to add the important EQS to the mix as soon as possible.

However, rather than waiting for the Benz-badged 450 version to arrive, this all-new flagship performance-sedan has been launched wearing the coveted AMG 53 4MATIC+ moniker, making it ideal for those that are looking for a mix of innovative and sporty electric mobility, that’s enveloped in luxury and prestige.

The new EQS combines the brand’s EVA2 platform with AMG specific technologies. It has an unmistakable AMG front end with ‘Panamericana-style’ grille including hot stamped vertical chrome struts, underscored with a A-wing design for the front apron that has active aerodynamic elements to ensure efficient airflow over the 5.2m long sedan.

Unlike some other EV’s, there’s no ‘frunk’ or extra storage space up front, in fact owners of the EQS are not encouraged to open the bonnet at all, with washer fluids only able to be topped up via a convenient flap on the front wing.

This performance EV has AMG-specific wheels with three different configurations and two distinctive designs in either 21 or 22-inch dimensions - all of which have been wind tested. The rear features a six-fin aerodynamically optimised diffuser and an AMG specific rear spoiler which reduces lift without creating drag (it’s 0.23cd - lower than a golf ball). The LED taillights have a 3D helix design with full width light band and behind it, 610L of luggage space, more than many SUVs.

The EQS’s acutely sloping A-pillar is worth noting, but once inside the 1.4m ‘Hyperscreen’ is impossible to miss. It is three separate screens housed behind a single panel of glass that impressively spans the entire dashboard. Using OLED technology and haptic feedback, it showcases the latest in their MBUX infotainment system, with a new ‘zero-layer’ concept that displays each user's most commonly accessed functions reducing the need to ‘menu dive’.

Along with touch and voice activation, there are also corresponding buttons and dials on the AMG performance steering wheel and centre console for direct access and shortcuts to driving programs.

The spacious cabin’s fit and finish offers sporty refinement with special AMG-detailed sports seats and premium materials, while the rear comfortably seats three with extensive shoulder and leg room.

To many carmakers performance comes from lightness, however, with a kerb weight of 2,580kg AMG has opted for the other route, more power. There are two AMG electric motors, one on the front axle and a six-phase motor on the rear which deliver a total system output of 484kW and 950Nm as standard and offer 0-100km/h in 3.8 seconds. For those that want more, there’s an AMG+ package which will give you 560kW in ‘race start’ mode and 1020Nm of torque, getting you to 100km/h 0.4 seconds faster.

Under the cabin sits a Lithium-ion battery with a usable capacity of 107.8kWh that (thanks to its combined power consumption of 23kWh/100 km) gives a range of upto 587km. To bring both performance and efficiency to equally high levels, AMG has adapted the high voltage system and battery management system, it can DC fast charge at upto 200kW where 300km can be achieved in just 19 minutes. For AC charging, up to 11kw is standard or up to 22kw if requested.

Our drive out of Sydney’s CBD and up to the North West gave us a nice spread of roads, with both Highway and country tarmac to enjoy. When not in the driving seat, the passenger side screen allows the co-pilot a raft of apps to browse through and engage with. From operating the seat massage functions for the two front seats, to audio entertainment either for just you or the entire cabin. Video’s can be played there too but only when stationary - unless you opt for the ‘comfort package’ and hop in the back.

Our AMG 53 came with the AMG Dynamic+ package added, so despite the joys of travelling ‘silently’ over the Harbour bridge and interacting with the clever augmented reality navigation system, we were itching for somewhere to stretch the electric performance sedan’s legs - thankfully it didn’t take long.

The EQS 53 comes with five AMG-specific driving modes with each influencing the drive, suspension, steering and acceleration. But to enhance your AMG experience, the EQS also has a specific sound system with special hardware for both inside and outside the car. Sport mode gives you an ‘Authentic’ audible note upon acceleration, while Sport+ offers ‘Performance’. Both sounds add mode spice and feeling to the drive, with Performance being the more gravelly and coarse of the two.

The sound may be good, but the acceleration is better. Regardless of what speed numerics are displayed on the huge HUD (Head Up Display), aggressively stamp on the accelerator and you will instantly get better acquainted with your AMG seat. This feeling is both beautifully and brutality amplified when experienced from a standing start.

Light rain had joined us for the drive, so having the assurity AMG’s 4MATIC+ and all-wheel steer was comforting. The big sedan felt at home in the corners and only lost traction when intentionally provoked and even then was minimal. The sedan’s AMG Ride Control+ came with a modified four-link suspension on the front axle and an independent multi link at the rear with a 9-degree rear axle steering as standard (adding confident cornering at speed and an excellent turning circle) while all the suspension bushings and mounts are AMG. The air springs combined with electronically adaptive damping offer you a range between comfortable and performance orientated driving, however, overall, the EQS 53 is a firm ride with a big lean towards performance, meaning that it shouldn’t be compared to the softness of the S-Class - maybe the 450 model will be closer.

The EQS braking system makes a significant contribution to driving efficiency, with the maximum deceleration being the equivalent of 300kW. There are three regenerative levels on offer and they can be adjusted using the paddles, with the most powerful level allowing one-pedal driving. The combination of electric recuperation and 4-piston front-axle hydraulic braking does take a little getting used to though, with a pedal that tends to shift between soft and firm.

The team at Affalterbach have turned the EQS into a true AMG from all respects, from the design to the drivetrain, the suspension and braking system and the sound. It’s a fascinating performance vehicle with a big fun factor and a comfortable cruiser. It’s sustainable too, from CO2 neutral production to its renewable materials. It is the first ambassador of the all-electric future of AMG driving performance and fits well into the group wide electric strategy moving from ‘electric first’ to ‘electric only’.

NZ will have the ‘entry range’ EQS 450 that arrives later this year, (pricing announced closer to release) while the Mercedes-AMG 53 4MATIC+ starts at $310,900. There are three packages available too. AMG dynamic+ for higher performance output. AMG Night package and an Energising/Comfort package.