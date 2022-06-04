Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV VRX long-term test: back again

Almost a year to the day that we returned our last Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, we’re back in another one. And with the updates to the 2022 model, things are looking even better for NZ’s most popular plug-in hybrid electric SUV.

We’re in this new model for a few months to see what it’s like living with the PHEV icon, and its range of updates.

Three key changes improve the breed. Being a plug-in, it now offers a range of 84 official kilometres from its 20kWh battery, up from 55km from its 12kWh battery in the previous model.

That’s great news, because it offers more range and uses less fuel. Initial drives have shown reduced reliance on pure electric running, so it’ll be interesting to see how the claims of its 1.6l/100km economy pans out. And, of course, there’s the issue of recharging the larger battery which, obviously, takes longer. An evolution from a Type 1 to a Type 2 charging socket opens up more AC charging options, home or public, as the Type 1 is phased out.

Overnight empty-to-full recharges on a three-pin wall socket are still okay with a 12-hour window – but it’s also one of a few PHEVs to offer fast charging: around 40 minutes to 80 per cent on a DC public fast charger, via the ChadeMo plug.

The other new selling point is the option of seven seats, an Outlander signature, not offered on the previous PHEV variant.

To pull specs from our previous story: the petrol engine has gained 4kW, but the front electric motor has been boosted by 25kW/118Nm to 85kW/255Nm, and the rear by 30kW to 100kW/195Nm (the torque is unchanged). That’s a lot of stat stuff, but the key figures are a combined petrol-electric output of 185kW/450Nm for the new model, an increase of 55kW/118Nm.

The PHEV’s powertrains are now activated by a single button to cycle between Normal, EV, Save and Charge modes. Shift paddles also offer improved regenerative braking up to a level five one-pedal mode, which maximises recharging on the move.

Though we’re driving the bells and whistles $79,990 VRX flagship, the range starts at $69,990, meaning all are eligible for the $5750 PHEV rebate. And in Mitsubishi fashion, special launch prices drop the entry to $60,990 and our VRX to $73,990. That’s a decent hike over the previous $58,990, extra seats, range and equipment notwithstanding.

In a market where the likes of MG’s HS and Ford’s Escape are muscling in on this PHEV-SUV territory, we’ll see how the new Outlander PHEV stacks up over the coming months. But first impressions, after just a week, are very good.

MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER PHEV VRX

ENGINE: 2.4-litre petrol engine, plug-in hybrid system (20kWh battery), dual electric motors

POWER: 185kW/450Nm (combined)

GEARBOX: Continuously variable automatic, AWD

ECONOMY: 1.6l/100km, CO2 35g/km

PRICE RANGE: $69,990 to $79,990 (launch pricing $60,990-$73,990)