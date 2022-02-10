Mitsubishi Outlander Review: Premium at no premium

The medium-to-large SUV segment is hotly contested all over the world, so it’s little surprise to see brands drastically switching up the look of popular models.

Look at the Hyundai Santa Fe, Toyota RAV4 and Kia Sportage. I’d argue that the most drastic makeover among these SUV staples has come from Mitsubishi with the all-new Outlander.

The previous Outlander was quite dated. This new model feels like a step in the right direction for Mitsubishi, and it’s clear that the brand has put a lot of effort into making it as premium as possible.

Starting at the bottom, this Outlander sits on a completely new chassis, one that will be shared with the Nissan X-Trail. The engine is also shared with Nissan, a 2.5-litre petrol four-cylinder that makes 135kW/245Nm. If you’re on the lookout for the new Outlander PHEV, that’s also set for NZ arrival during the early months of 2022, but it’s a different kettle of fish that we’ll cover another day.

Despite the new front end, fancy alloy wheels and an impressive interior, the Outlander is still a great value proposition, with prices ranging from $41,990 to $54,990.

The Outlander is just as impressive on the inside as the outside. Our test vehicle is the range-topping VRX, but most important features seem to be standard across the range, even the entry-level LS. These include a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, and both USB A and C ports for phone charging. Heated seats and a premium Bose sound system are thrown into the top model, but they aren’t must-haves.

The seven-seat configuration has carried over, except for the entry-level LS. Like most three-row SUVs, adults can be comfortably seated in the first two rows, but it’s probably best leaving that third row for the little ones.

Outlander gets adaptive cruise control as standard, something that is overlooked far too often on entry-level vehicles. It also gets all the advanced safety tech that you’d ever need, including blind spot assist, lane departure prevention, and rear cross traffic alert.

Until the PHEV model lands, the 2.5-litre is the only engine option available with the Outlander, and it’s paired with a paddle-shift CVT. Buyers have the choice of 2WD and 4WD, both of which come with a dynamic drive selector offering Tarmac, Gravel, Snow, Normal, and Eco modes. Considering that these modes are also present on 2WD models, it would be interesting to see how it stacks up in the rough stuff.

Towing capacity sits at a segment-standard of 1.6 tonnes across the range, but I can’t imagine that the engine would have much poke left when hitched up to a fully loaded trailer.

You’ve got a wonderful-looking SUV with a stunning interior, but that petrol engine leaves a bit to be desired. I’m sure it will be great alongside the electric motor system of the PHEV, but the absence of a turbocharger or even a diesel option is hard to look past in its standard form.

As a whole, this new Outlander is significant step up from the last model. A nicer cabin, and a bigger chassis means that the interior is a nicer place to be, and doesn’t feel cheap. The PHEV model seesm especially promising, and while it will likely be up in the $65k region, the Clean Car Discount means that buyers should be able to knock $5750 off the purchase price.

BREAK IT DOWN

MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER

ENGINE: 2.5-litre petrol

POWER: 135kW/245Nm

GEARBOX: CVT, AWD

ECONOMY: 8.1l/100km

PRICE RANGE: $41,990-$54,990

PROS: Looks great, very premium feeling cabin, tech is great

CONS: Petrol engine a bit of a let down, PHEV still to come