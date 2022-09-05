Peugeot 308 GT review: Grande personnalité

It will be no surprise that electrification is key to the new Peugeot 308: for New Zealand, it will now come in both GT petrol and GT plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) variants when it arrives in the fourth quarter.

Yes, CO2 is the new currency in the automotive industry. The 308 has also received extra aerodynamic attention, which Peugeot says has reduced CO2 by another 2g: 125g/km for the GT petrol and just 27g/km for the GT PHEV.

It’s also a larger car. The wheelbase has grown by 55mm, increasing the cabin space, particularly in the rear. Length is increased by 110mm to 4360mm but it’s 20mm lower, making its proportions very different from previous generations.

Peugeot’s press event was based in a hangar in Cannes-Mandelieu airport, with an array of premium private jets filling the runway beside us. I drove the same hour-thirty loop in the GT petrol, with a three-cylinder 1.2-litre 130 (96kW/230Nm) engine, and the GT plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) 225 (162kW/360Nm).

The drive route was pre-loaded into the TomTom live traffic navigation system and displayed on the 10-inch infotainment screen. So all I really needed to do was keep an eye on the hectic French traffic.

The 308’s build quality is apparent the moment you slip inside the cabin, a feeling that’s accentuated by the reassuringly heavy thud when you close the doors.

The front seats have been awarded the AGR (Aktion für Gesunder Rücken) seal of approval and are form-fitting and comfy. The cabin materials, including embossed leather with Adamite colour signature thread, Alcantara and deep drawn aluminium emphasise its premium position.

The sporty, yet tiny steering wheel makes entry and exit easy and provides unrestricted views of the 10-inch 3D instrument cluster behind.

The brand new (over-the-air software updatable) i-Connect infotainment system is as simple to use as a tablet, with swipe and slide functionality; it has a three-finger “touch for home menu” feature and configures quickly with a phone.

The small shift-by-wire gear selector means the centre console area is uncluttered; having the drive mode toggle so close at hand makes it easy to switch up or down to suit the pace.

The route guidance takes me straight onto the Autoroute and the GT petrol is quick to get up to the 100km/h speed limit. Road noise is minimal and the suspension absorbs all the blemishes from the tarmac below. There’s also a nice weight to the steering wheel that gets progressively heavier as speed increases.

The voice guidance takes me off into the hills around the Prealpes D’Azur National Park and all the winding roads that entails - essentially hatchback heaven.

In Sport mode, The GT’s roadholding is nimble, with rapid throttle response to match the positive steering. Sure, it’s a three-cylinder, but it’s smile-inducing and an enjoyable drive.

As the roads narrow through the smaller quaint French towns and over centuries-old stone bridges, I assume the larger footprint will be an issue, but quite the contrary: the 308 seems to breathe in when required, especially when meeting oncoming traffic.

Back in the hangar in Cannes, I swap into the GT PHEV. It’s quieter, quicker, more techie and more fuel efficient than the GT petrol, combining a 1.6-litre petrol engine with an 81kW electric motor, powered by a 12.4kWh battery and giving up to 60km of EV-only range.

The route is the same, so I get more involved in what the 308 has to offer. On the Autoroute, the adaptive cruise control is easy to engage and the long range (75m) blind spot, traffic sign, pedestrian and cyclist detection provides an extra set of eyes front and rear.

The 308 is very smart and loaded with aids, but there are also a few upgrades coming - Drive Assist 2.0 with semi-automatic lane change, anticipated speed and curve adaptation - that will take it to the next level.

The i-toggles panel under the infotainment screen allows quick access to features such as media, climate and mirror screens, but in the GT PHEV, there’s also an EV-specific menu for energy flow, charging details and efficiency statistics. The plug-in achieves a claimed 1.2l/100km.

My pick of the two 308 hatchbacks would be the GT PHEV and have it dressed in Olivine Green. It exemplifies all that both the model and brand have to offer, with oodles of personality.

PEUGEOT 308 GT

ENGINES: 1.2-litre turbo-petrol three-cylinder or 1.6-litre turbo-petrol four with plug-in battery pack and single electric motor

POWER: 96kW/230Nm or 162kW/360Nm

GEARBOX: 8-speed automatic, FWD

CONSUMPTION: 5.5l/100km, 125g/km or 1.2//100km, 27g/km

PRICE RANGE: To be announced