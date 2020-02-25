2021 Subaru WRX STI reportedly set for massive power bump

Subaru’s legendary WRX STI could return to its best in 2021.

Having been left behind by compact performance car rivals such as the Volkswagen Golf R and Audi RS3 in recent years, the range-topping Subaru could deliver something special in the near future.

A report by Japan-based automotive journalist Peter Lyon, published by Forbes, cites unnamed sources close to the project as saying the next WRX STI will be powered by a development of the “FA24” 2.4-litre engine found in the seven-seat Subaru Ascent.

The new motor is tipped to make 300kW and 490Nm, enough to give Subaru an alternative to high-performance compact cars such as Audi’s RS3 and the Mercedes-AMG A45.

Power will flow to all four wheels, but we don’t know what sort of transmission will be used.

While many rivals offer advanced dual-clutch automatic transmissions which shine in fast driving, Subaru’s current two-pedal solution is a CVT automatic with little critical acclaim.

Styling will come from Subaru’s line of Viziv, or vision for innovation, concept cars.

Subaru previously hinted at the new WRX arriving as a hybrid, though the Forbes report suggests that may not be the case.

- News.com.au