400km/h family-hauler: Koenigsegg unveils the bonkers Gemera

Brands like Koenigsegg and Bugatti are known for building the fastest cars on the road, what they aren't known for is building family cars that are capable of the same mind-bending speeds.

It seems that Koenigsegg is attempting to branch out into the family hauler segment, and instead of building another bulky SUV (we're looking at you Lamborghini) the Swedish four-seater only has two doors.

Not only is it Koenigsegg's first family car, but it contains the brand's most advanced power train of all time. This comes in the form of a 2.0-litre three-cylinder hybrid that pumps out 1,267kW and 3,499Nm of torque.

If you're wondering how that is physically possible, you aren't alone. This engine is the first production application of Koenigsegg's game-changing Freevalve pneumatic valve control system, which uses the engine's software to control valve lift and timing.

This makes for a system that's far more precise than a camshaft could ever be, and is able to increase the engine's output to a figure exponentially larger than what it could ever dream of being. In this application, the "Tiny Friendly Giant" turbocharged 2.0-litre makes 447kW and 600Nm.

Calling the Gemera a hybrid is a bit of an understatement considering that the majority of its power comes from the three electric motors mounted across the chassis. The three-cylinder engine is attached to one motor at the front that pumps out 298kW and 500Nm, these two just drive the front wheels exclusively.

The rear wheels are driving by a pair of electric motors that make 372kW and 1000Nm of torque between them. All up, this ethanol-fueled super Swede is probably capable of launching a space program singlehandedly.

With all this power on hand, it's not surprising to hear that the 0-100km/h sprint is completed in just 1.9 seconds and powering through to 400km/h is reportedly just as rapid.

Creature comforts in the Gemera include front and rear wireless phone chargers, four reading lights, and two cup holders for each passenger, because hydration is key at 400km/h. Oh, and don't forget the mounting points for child seats.

Koenigsegg has revealed that production of the Gemera will kick off in 2022, with only 300 examples being manufactured. $2.7 million is the price that the Swedish brand has placed on this engineering marvel — and we're not surprised.