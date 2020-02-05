500kW Super Wagon: 2020 Audi RS6 Avant gets tuned by ABT

Ask almost any car guy on Earth, and they look straight past the mountain of SUV offerings on the market, and tell you that their ultimate family wagon is the iconic Audi RS6 Avant.

For years, this high-performance wagon has sat at the top of the wagon segment, with power plants ranging from the Lamborghini Gallardo-sourced V10, to the current twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8.

Like every other Audi performance model, German tuners ABT wasted no time in getting its hands on the brand new RS6, and set to work tuning the mighty V8. It's worth noting that this isn't the ABT RS6-R that was teased last year, so things can only get better from here.

In standard form, the 2020 RS6 makes a hefty 441kW at all four wheels, which is good for a 0-100km/h time of 3.6 seconds, before topping out at an electronically-limited 250km/h.

Throw ABT's tune in there, and the boosted lump now churns out 515kW, which is more than enough family wagon power in our opinion. ABT didn't reveal what was involved in getting this boost, but an upgraded ECU is the general consensus.

For peace of mind while red-line launching off every second set of lights, ABT has added "a whole host of engine protection measures to provide you with remorse-free driving pleasure."

With these upgrades, ABT's RS6 can hit 100km/h in just 3.3 seconds. There was no word as to whether the speed-limiter was removed or not, but we can imagine that this wagon would have no trouble sailing past 300km/h.

No word was released about the suspension of brakes either, but we can imagine that the stock systems would be more than enough to handle the 100kW boost.

In terms of exterior modifications, it looks like the revised bumpers and hood will be reserved for the RS6-R, as the ABT wheels are the only change on this wagon.

In the past, ABT's RS6s have gone well north of the 500kW mark, and we wouldn't be surprised to see a 600kW RS6-R being unveiled later this year.