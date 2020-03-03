Alfa Romeo unveils the 400kW, race-ready 2021 GTA and GTAm models

These days, the term coupe gets thrown around a lot in the car manufacturing world. While it once may have been associated with two-door cars, a sloped roof is all a vehicle has to possess to be given the title, hence all the SUVs that are rocking.

While Alfa Romeo's latest GTA models may not have two doors like the original, we're glad that this new Giulia isn't an SUV, but is instead a race-ready road car that's rearing to take on most things on the pavement.

As you'd expect, the same Ferrari-derived twin-turbo 2.9-litre V6 engine sits under the GTA's hood, but now makes a hefty 402kW. This is a decent bump up from the 375kW it made in stock form.

To improve performance, the standard bonnet, driveshaft, roof, front bumper, wheel arches, suspension parts and more have been replaced with carbon fibre alternatives. This takes an impressive 99kg off the Giulia's curb weight, and gives it a class-leading power-to-weight ratio according to Alfa.

All this makes for a 0-100km/h time of just 3.6 seconds with launch control engaged, which is 0.2 seconds faster to the figure than the standard sedan.

Arguably the biggest change to the outside of the Giulia is all the new aero that was developed by Alfa's Sauber Formula 1 program. This includes the front splitter, side skirts, and rear wing.

To match this, a titanium Akrapovic exhaust, a set of centre-lock 20-inch wheels, a new suspension system, and a wider front and rear track adds to the speedy sedan's performance.

While this is cool and all, those wanting the full-noise package will go for the GTAm, which is the one with the aggressive front bumper, and huge rear spoiler. Alfa looks to have gone all out on this one.

You won't find any rear seats in this "street-legal" racer, and the front ones have been swapped out for a set of buckets with six-point harnesses. The doors are operated by a strap in here, and a fire extinguisher can be found at the back.

Those wanting the full racing experience will be delighted to hear that the GTA comes with a GTA-liveried Bell helmet, an Alpinestars racing suit, and a spot on an upcoming Alfa performance driving course.

As you'd expect from a special edition car like this, only 500 units of the GTA and the GTAm will be built, with most of the cars reserved for Europe. We're skeptical about seeing one of these cars make it to New Zealand, but seeing how much we love the Giulia Quadrifoglio, Alfa might give us the goods.