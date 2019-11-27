Aston Martin celebrates the iconic Concorde with a special DBS Superleggera

When it comes to celebrating the 50th anniversary of the fastest passenger jet ever built, it only makes sense to offer an extremely fast road car as a tribute, and that's exactly what Aston Martin has done.

Teaming up with British Airways, the British brand has unveiled the new DBS Superleggera Concorde, which wears the same colours that the supersonic jet wore when it ploughed through the skies until 2003.

Thanks to Aston Martin's affinity with aviation, this DBS Superleggera joins the Vanquish Red Arrows, Vantage Blades, and V12 Vantage S Spitfire 80 models already in the limited edition line-up.

Several unique features can be found on the exterior of the Concorde model, including the carbon fibre roof that wears the jet's graphic, the British Airways livery applied to several parts, and the 'Speedmarque' logo on the front wings.

In standard aircraft fashion, the unique jet black Civil Aviation Authority aircraft identifier numbers can be found just in front of the rear wheels, and the top speed and elevation figures of the Concorde are printed on the visors.

The aviation theme carries through into the cabin where the seats are embroidered with the Concorde logo, the headliner shows the 'Sonic Boom' graphic, and the paddle shifters that were made from the Concorde's compressor blades.

“It’s only fitting that our great British sports car brand marks the achievement of the incredibly dedicated, talented and ambitious teams of British and French scientists, engineers, designers and aircraft workers who made Concorde, and supersonic air travel, a reality in our skies 50 years ago”, said CEO Andy Palmer.

As you'd expect, the DBS doesn't possess the same power figure as the Concorde, but it still isn't anything to sneeze at. Thanks to the 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 engine that produces 533kW and 900Nm, the Superleggera can shoot to 100km/h in just 3.4 seconds before topping out at 340km/h.

According to Aston Martin's release, a percentage of the profits made from the sale of each car will be donated to a non-profit organisation which supports and teaches underprivileged children how to fly.