Aston Martin unveils its first ever motorbike, the bonkers AMB 001

For over 100 years, Aston Martin has been producing high-quality automobiles that ended up finding fame in the popular James Bond movie franchise.

Starting out by manufacturing sports cars, the brand has slowly progressed into a prestige brand that's pumping out an impressive volume of supercars and is now known as a British icon.

While the brand now has everything from track-focused hypercars to family SUVs in the line-up, the two-wheeled segment is one area that hasn't been ventured into, until now.

Just like their high-performance vehicles, Aston Martin's first two-wheeled offering is covered in carbon fibre, and pumps out a healthy power figure. This bike is a collaboration between the British brand and Brough Superior.

Dubbed the AMB 001, the bike is powered by a turbochared V-twin engine and is finished in Aston's racing colours of Stirling Green and Lime Essence and sits on matt black wheels.

Just like Koenigsegg's One:1 hypercar the AMB 001 has a perfect power to weight ratio thanks to its 180hp and 180kg dry weight. Performance figures haven't been released, but you can be assured that this thing would give the Vulcan a run for its money.

"This is what we believe a cutting-edge motorcycle should be and we are very proud to see the Aston Martin wings on a motorcycle for the first time," said Marek Reichman, Aston Martin’s Executive VP. "The finished product is a truly beautiful motorcycle; a design and engineering work of art."

Just like the Vulcan, the AMB 001 is a track-only toy, and has been built "for the motorbike connoisseur".

Only 100 AMB 001s will be hand-built in Brough Superior's factory in France, and each comes with a hefty price tag. While it's cheaper than most of their automotive offerings, the $190,000 figure is nothing to sneeze at.