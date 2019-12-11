Audi brings agressive looks to the 2020 RS5 Coupe and Sportback

Unless you have been living under a rock for the past year or so, you would be familiar with Audi's new aggressive front ends that it's slapping on its performance models.

Starting with the 2020 RS6, then the RS7 and RS4 followed suite, and now the RS5 has been blessed with the ridiculously angry front end.

Click here to view all Audi RS6s on Driven

In terms of exterior changes, the RS5 has benefitted from the single, wide gaping grille at the front end, complemented by the sharp bonnet and implied air vents that sit above it.

Changes at the rear of the car aren't as drastic as the front, but the massive diffuser that has appeared on the RS6 and RS7 has carried over.

To add to the aggressive stance of the car, 40mm wider wheel arches let the wheels poke out just a bit further, and flow with the body lines incredibly.

“The revision of the RS5 Coupe and RS5 Sportback marks the successful conclusion of our 25th anniversary and the renewal of our model range,” said Audi's Oliver Hoffmann. “Thanks to the standard permanent quattro drive, they occupy a special position in their segment.”

Under the hood sits the same 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 engine from the previous generation with 331kW and 600Nm of torque. This allows the coupe to hit 100km/h in 3.7 seconds, and the Sportback to do it in 3.8.

On the inside, the cabin largely remains the same, except for the addition of the 10.1-inch MMI infotainment display that tilted towards the driver. In standard RS fashion, the rest of the interior is made up of Alcantara and carbon-fibre accents.

According to Audi, the car is set to starting selling in Europe "shortly", but no announcement has been made around NZ pricing and availability.