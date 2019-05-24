Audi discusses the possibility of reviving Horch brand to take on Maybach

While Mercedes was saying goodbye to their CEO of 12 years at their annual general meeting and BMW was making fun of him, Audi was discussing new luxury cars and the potential revival of their brand Horch.

Along with the potential brand revival, Audi announced that their flagship luxury sedan, the A8, will be getting a spruce up before the end of the year.

Not many details have been released about this decision, but Audi did say that they're planning "the future expansion of the A8 model family to include a new, especially luxurious and prestigious derivative."

Though Horch hasn't been an active brand since the start of the 20th century, this isn't the first time that Audi has hinted at reviving it. Just last year when the German manufacturer floated the idea of an upscale A8, the name came up.

Very little is known about the brand's plans, but following in Mercedes-Benz' footsteps could be an option. After Maybach's demise in 2013, Mercedes brought the name back and used it as a sub-brand for their top-spec S-Class models.

If this is the case with the revised A8, we could be seeing an extremely luxurious Horch sedan gracing showroom floors further down the track.

There has been a fair bit of speculation surrounding this top-of-the-line A8 ever since Audi spoke about it last year. Obviously it will become competition for the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class and Bentley Flying Spur models, but not much is known about the power train.

A W12 twin-turbo engine seems to be the most popular guess, but a V8 isn't off the table. Though it hasn't been widely discussed, following in the footsteps of the Audi E-Tron, a fully electric A8 wouldn't be a bad idea either.

Though the A8 is the only potential Horch model on the cards, if it proves successful, we might be seeing the badge passed down to other models in the Audi line-up as well.